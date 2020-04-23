Raiders draft picks 2020: When does Las Vegas choose the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Raiders took a few steps forward in 2019, going from 4-12 the season before to 7-9 in Jon Gruden's second year as head coach. As the franchise moves from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, they will expect the trend to continue.

They got off to a solid start this offseason, bringing 11 new players through free agency and retaining five of their own free agents. Now, the Raiders will seek to continue improving their roster through the Draft 2020 NFL. They don't have an exceptional number of picks, just an average of seven, but they all come in the first five rounds, including a couple of picks in the top 20 and followed in the middle of the third round.

The Raiders were able to get plenty of production out of their 2019 draft class, which included running back Josh Jacobs (242 carries, 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns), defensive end Maxx Crosby (10 catches), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (one interception, 10 passes defended) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (49 catches, 605 yards, four touchdowns). And although No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell had a slow start to the year, he started producing toward the end of the season and the Raiders still have high hopes for him.

The Raiders will look to continue building on a promising young roster and get as much production from their rookie class this year as they did last year.

Here's a look at where the Raiders will pick in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

Raiders draft picks 2020: When is Las Vegas recruited?

The Raiders' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 12 overall in the first round. Las Vegas enters the draft with seven total selections.

Round Collect one 12 one 19 (of the bears) 3 80 3 81 (of the bears) 3 91 (from Seahawks through Texans) 4 4 121 5 5 159

Raiders NFL Draft needs

The wide receiver: Even with Nelson Agholar's signature and Tyrell Williams' hopefully healthy return, those two are more suited as complementary pieces than true No. 1 goals. The Raiders must take advantage of their two first-round picks and find someone who can be a long-term option, be it CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III.

Raiders tease 2020 draft

