Quibi Marketing and Brand Executive Megan Imbres – Deadline

Megan Imbres, director of brand and content marketing for Quibi, is leaving several weeks after the launch of the short-form streaming service.

Imbres announced its departure in an email to employees Wednesday, calling the post-lauch period a "timely moment for transition," according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the move.

Imbres, who was previously on Netflix, oversaw Quibi's marketing creative development, reporting to CEO Meg Whitman.