Quibi Marketing and Brand Executive Megan Imbres – Deadline

Megan Imbres, director of brand and content marketing for Quibi, is leaving several weeks after the launch of the short-form streaming service.
Imbres announced its departure in an email to employees Wednesday, calling the post-lauch period a "timely moment for transition," according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the move.
Imbres, who was previously on Netflix, oversaw Quibi's marketing creative development, reporting to CEO Meg Whitman.
"Megan played an important leadership role in developing Quibi's unique brand," Quibi said in a statement. “He helped create a star brand and content marketing team that is well equipped to make Quibi's transition from pre-launch to launch. We wish him all the best in his next effort. ”
His departure follows Time Connolly, head of partnerships and advertising, and Janice Min, head of daily content, last year.
Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has raised around $ 1.75 billion to fund the experimental company that creates short content for mobile devices. Marketed to people on the go, it launched into a pandemic with many onlookers taking refuge in their homes.
Whitman recently said the app had been downloaded more than 2.7 million times in the two weeks since the April 6 launch.
