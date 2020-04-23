Quibi adds "Hello America", a satirical news program with comedian Nish Kumar – Deadline

Quibi subscribers appear to be getting some of their news from comedian Nish Kumar.

Hello America is a new comedy series with the comedian and formatted as a typical morning newscast. Broadcasting from London, Kumar and a rotating cast of correspondents will satirically dissect US news and politics from a global perspective.

The release date was not announced.

Nish Kumar is a rising comedian in the UK. He has appeared on British entertainment shows like I have news for you and Make fun of the week as well as Comedy Central Joel and Nish against the world and from Netflix Comedians of the world.

Comedian Nish Kumar

Quibi



He is best known for presenting the popular BBC satirical comedy show. The Mash Report, which is the closest thing to the likes of The Daily program on British television. That series, produced by Endemol's Zeppotron, is currently in the middle of its fifth season, with Kumar hosted remotely.

"I am very excited to start this program," said Kumar. "If it's not for another reason that I'm tired of having to explain how to use Houseparty to my parents and that" blocking "doesn't mean occasionally going to the stores when I want to."

Jax Media is producing Hello America, with Kumar, Tony Hernández and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell as executive producers.

Directed by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launched on April 6. The Quibi app garnered 1.7 million downloads in its first week, according to Whitman.

Quibi: The Offerings & amp; Jeffrey Katzenberg's New Mobile Platform Learning Curve