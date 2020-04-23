Quarantined firefighter kisses his little daughter through a closed window – Up News Info Tampa

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (Up News Info Local) – A North Carolina firefighter who is unable to be at home with his family due to possible exposure to the coronavirus is sharing a moving moment with his family.

In a photo posted to social media on Friday, the Huntersville Fire Department said that one of his first responders to the coronavirus quarantine was photographed when he stopped at his home and kissed his young daughter through a closed window. .

“This is what a first responder looks like, hero. This is a photo of one of our firefighters (earlier this month) while in quarantine, "they wrote. "She stopped at her house to give her daughter a quick kiss through the window."

HFD said the unidentified firefighter was one of the first responders ordered to be quarantined after possible exposure to the coronavirus. Fortunately, none of his firefighters ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and returned to duty.

The fire department also urged residents to do their part and #StayHomeForUs during the pandemic.

"We ask that you stay home and do your part in #SocialDistance for as long as it takes," the post continues. “We remind you that the men and women of HFD (the 119 of them, in the 4 fire stations) are not full-time employees. They are volunteer citizens and / or part-time employees. They are busy … but they love our community and will always be here for you, regardless. "