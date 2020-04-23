Priyanka Chopra's latest selfies are too good to miss

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has broken all shackles to have a successful career in foreign lands. The actress has a successful American television show in her series of successful projects abroad along with great movies like Baywatch and Isn & # 39; t it Romantic. Priyanka is not only a phenomenal actress, she is also an amazing entrepreneur and philanthropist. With so many positives, it's hard not to be a PeeCee fan. Priyanka occasionally makes sure that she stays connected to millions of her fans through social media and gives them updates on what's going on in her life. Whether talking about relevant social issues or simply adjusting our deadlines with her beautiful images, the online presence of the actress is as captivating as on the big screen.

On Earth Day, Priyanka visited Instagram to share selfies of herself and captioned the post as: “We can be apart now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our house. Let's heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay "Well that's really amazing isn't it?