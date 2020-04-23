Prince William reveals the funny reason he's not looking at the Tiger King

More than 64 million households have tuned in to watch Netflix & # 39; s Tiger king, but the duke and duchess are not one of them.

In an appearance in Stephen Fry& # 39; s Great night in, Prince williamhe revealed and Kate Middleton they are not very interested in seeing the controversial docuseries. The theme of Exotic Joe arose when the Duke of Cambridge asked the artist: "By the way, have you seen something good on television? It is hell without EastEnders"

Naturally, Fry, who was playing his television character Lord Melchett, informed him about the popular Netflix show, to which Prince William joked: "I tend to avoid shows about royalty." BA dum tss!

The couple prepared for the daily applause for caregivers, which takes place at 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom. But first, the duke said he needed a moment to prepare for the cameras. "Let me see if I can find my socks … and my shoes … and my pants."