Prince William reveals the funny reason he's not looking at the Tiger King

More than 64 million households have tuned in to watch Netflix & # 39; s Tiger king, but the duke and duchess are not one of them.
In an appearance in Stephen Fry& # 39; s Great night in, Prince williamhe revealed and Kate Middleton they are not very interested in seeing the controversial docuseries. The theme of Exotic Joe arose when the Duke of Cambridge asked the artist: "By the way, have you seen something good on television? It is hell without EastEnders"
Naturally, Fry, who was playing his television character Lord Melchett, informed him about the popular Netflix show, to which Prince William joked: "I tend to avoid shows about royalty." BA dum tss!
The couple prepared for the daily applause for caregivers, which takes place at 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom. But first, the duke said he needed a moment to prepare for the cameras. "Let me see if I can find my socks … and my shoes … and my pants."
Then moments later, the Prince, his wife Kate and their three children. Prince george,Princess charlotteand Prince louis He stepped out onto his front steps to applaud nurses, doctors, and other workers across the country.
Later they were joined Prince carlosand his wife Camila. In a video that appeared on The great night in and Clarence House's Instagram, the Duke and Duchess shared: "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all NHS personnel and other key workers in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus. Thank you! "
It has been an eventful week for the royal family. Today marked the second birthday of Prince Louis and Queen Elizabeth IIThe birthday was this Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the family was unable to reunite as they normally would for the matriarch's celebrations, but they all sent their love for video calls. Additionally, Kensington Palace shared portraits Kate took of Louis at her home this month. In the images, he cheerfully raises his paint-splattered hands, giving countless people a moment of joy in times of trial.
