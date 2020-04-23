Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Prince Louis' second birthday with an adorable Instagram post versus reality

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated the second birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis, on Thursday, April 23, and marked the occasion by posting some sweet photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge showing the young royal having fun with the arts and the handcrafts. The couple also shared their first post "Instagram vs. Reality,quot; on the Kensington Royal Instagram page to show that not every moment was perfect.

On Wednesday, William and Kate posted four adorable photos to their Instagram account. One image was from Louis's artwork, and the other three featured the young Prince in a blue and white gingham check shirt as he showed off his brightly colored hands while smiling big for the camera.

The next day, on Louis' second birthday, the royal couple posted an "Instagram vs. Reality,quot; photo that revealed the photo shoot was a little more messy than they had left the day before.

The "Instagram,quot; photo was a perfect image that hadn't been posted yet, showing Louis smiling as he raised his paint-covered hands toward the camera. The "reality,quot; photo showed Louis's face covered in paint after smearing the paint from his hands on his cheeks.

"Instagram vs. Reality,quot;, they wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all your adorable messages on Prince Louis' second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are excited to share new photos of Prince Louis, taken by the Duchess this April."

The photos showed Prince Louis participating in a popular activity in the UK during the COVID-19 blockade. Millions of children have been making rainbow paintings to support National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers who are on the front line of the pandemic.

Louis made his artwork, which was a rainbow hand print, during a home art activity with his older brother Prince George, 6, and older sister Princess Charlotte, 4.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, during the confinement with their three children. The family celebrated Prince Louis' birthday with a party at home.



