Prince Louis is not afraid to get dirty to do Rainbow Handprint in honor of Covid-19 medical workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton post cute snapshots & # 39; Instagram Vs Reality & # 39; of the youngest son along with illustrations of handprints to celebrate his birthday and honor medical workers.

Prince william and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, marked son Prince louis& # 39; second birthday with a sweet publication "Instagram Vs Reality".

In a series of new portraits released this week, the couple's youngest son smiles cheerfully in a gingham check shirt as he shows his hands covered in a rainbow of paint colors, along with illustrations of handprints in honor of the UK healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar paintings and posters are displayed in windows around the UK as a tribute to frontline medical staff in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Sharing a preview of Prince Louis' work before his second birthday!" they wrote in the caption of the photos.

And on Thursday, the couple once again went to their Kensington Royal Twitter account to share more photos from the session: one of Louis showing off his rainbow-painted hands and another of him smearing them across his cheeks.

"Instagram Vs Reality," they wrote. "Thank you for your adorable messages on Prince Louis' second birthday."

Louis is the couple's youngest son: He has siblings George, 6, and Charlotte, who turns 5 on May 2.

As everyone tries to stay safe through social estrangement amid the public health scare, the couple recently told the BBC that they have kept in touch with other royals via the Internet.

"We've been talking to the whole family online, and it's been a great way to keep in touch and see each other," William smiled, noting that the video chat was not perfect.

"As you can imagine, the younger generation is more tech savvy, but just like that. I think we're getting there now. I think the family is getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and push the right buttons and not dropping the computer in half (sic). "