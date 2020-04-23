President Trump suggests using UV light or injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for patients with coronavirus

For the daily coronavirus briefing, Donald Trump had some ideas on how to treat patients with COVID-19 and, let's say, he's a real head scratcher. Trump suggested the possibility of a "shot,quot; of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus as a deterrent to the coronavirus, according to NBC News.

Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who heads the department's Science and Technology division, made a presentation on research his team conducted that shows the virus doesn't live as long in hotter temperatures. warm and humid. Bryan said: "The virus dies faster in sunlight."

“I see the disinfectant that removes it in a minute, a minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it, "Trump said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials." As you can see, it goes into the lungs, it has a quantity tremendous in the lungs, so it would be interesting to see that. "

Trump did not specify the type of disinfectant.

Following Trump's remarks, Bryan, under questioning by reporters, later said that federal labs are not considering that treatment option.

Bryan added that heat and humidity alone would not kill the virus if people do not continue the social distance.

Bryan was then asked to clarify, saying this is not the type of work he does in his lab, before Trump stepped in and added, "Maybe it will work, maybe it won't work."

This is not the first time that Trump has been nervous about talking about unproven treatments for coronavirus during these briefings.

For example, he spoke of hydroxychloroquine and as a potential "game changer,quot; in the battle against coronavirus, but health officials have strongly warned against it.

Dr. Rick Bright, a senior Health and Human Services official, says he was fired from his job earlier this week for rejecting demands that he sign chloroquine treatments.

