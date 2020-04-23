Possible new Taylor Swift album turns Braun's Scooter Drama back on

"This version is not approved by me."
So it seems like a new Taylor Swift album might be coming down tonight, but before you get too excited, you should know that Taylor isn't exactly happy about that.
According to Taylor's Instagram story, the new album will include songs from a 2008 live performance. However, it will be released under Big Machine Records, which the Scooter Braun company acquired last year for more than $ 300 million.
In words I want to record on my spine, Taylor accused Scooter and "his financial backers,quot; of releasing the album to offset the high price of the acquisition: "[They] saw the latest balances and realized that paying $ 330 MILLIONS for my music was not exactly a wise choice and they need money 😂 "
"Just another case of shameless greed in times of coronavirus," he continued. "Very tasteless, but very transparent."
Fans had apparently alerted Taylor to the release after a record called Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008 It suddenly appeared in their streaming service profiles.
Lest you forget, in 2019, Taylor called Scooter's acquisition of the master copies of his music his "worst nightmare."
Naturally, it didn't take long for Taylor's stans to come together in his defense:
As of the release, there is no news from Scooter Braun or Big Machine Records on whether the album will be released or not. At least we know one thing: the Taylor-Scooter drama is surely not over.
