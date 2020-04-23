Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena surprises fans with a photo shoot showing a Gucci outfit in her own car

Porsha Williams shared some new photos with her and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena. PJ is shaking his own car and a really cool Gucci outfit in the photos.

‘Life is Gucci baby 🌈 @pilarjhena enjoying some vitamin D ❤️ Fit: @childsplayclothing 🔥 #HappyEarthDay & # 39 ;, Porsha wrote in her post.

Nene Leakes jumped in the comments and said: ‘That is a bad trip there’ and another follower said: ‘Come on ARCO !!!! My daughter is 8 years old and is still bowing because I haven't stopped until she is 13🤣 … Too cute. "

Another follower said, "Look at my God daughter @ porsha4real," and a fan posted this message: "This is not the Toys R Is Walmart baby stroller nor is it intended for those who look like Eddie Bauer leather seats."

One commenter said: ‘I had no idea these little trucks had LEATHER seats !! I have to love a baby bougie! "and someone else posted:" PJ has to come get me from this house! "

Another follower praised PJ's car and said, "You have the nerve to have leather seats, ok, girllll @ porsha4real, Detroit Bows baby!" Hahaha

Another follower spoke about the girl, PJ, and said: Ella She is literally the cutest girl I've ever seen at Porsha! you are an amazing woman and a wonderful mother !! Pray for the safety and health of your family during these strange times. I love you girl!

Porsha and her baby PJ stopped by to see NeNe Leakes a few days ago and both ladies shared the photo of them respecting the social distancing on their IG accounts.

‘Pj said to jump on his Rover and took me straight to TiTi @neneleakes !! She knows mom needed a KiKi 😂❤️ Dad made Pj ride like mom in matching cars! hahaha #BigSislilsisVibes #SocialDistancing #Quarantina ", Porsha captioned her post.

People praised the ladies for respecting social distancing and wearing a mask.



