Porsche Introduces CarPlay Compatible Radios for Its Classic Cars

Porsche introduces new headunits that combine vintage design with more modern conveniences like high-resolution touchscreens, Bluetooth, DAB +, and Apple CarPlay.

Two versions are available: one with single DIN dimensions and a 3.5-inch screen for classic cars with smaller radio slots, and one with a double-DIN slot and a seven-inch screen for the automaker's 996 and 986 models. . The German automaker says the new head units, called "Porsche Classic Communication Management,quot;, are compatible with a wide variety of models from the 1960s through the 1990s.

There is also a USB port along with auxiliary connectivity and an SD card slot. But lest you think a touchscreen on a vintage dash will stick out like a sore thumb, Porsche also includes some retro touches like a pair of rotary knobs and six built-in buttons.

Image: Porsche

According to Porsche:

The PCCM blends harmoniously into the dashboard of classic Porsche cars thanks to the black surface finish and knob shape. It bears the Porsche logo and is suitable for generations of sports cars among the earliest 911 models from the 1960s and the latest 911 with air cooling from the early 1990s (993 model series).

As for prices, these new head units are not cheap. The single DIN variant will sell for $ 1,556.74 (€ 1,439.89) and the double DIN model for $ 1,736.33 (€ 1,606).

While there are a variety of aftermarket head units that are compatible with CarPlay, Porsche's approach to pairing it with a more retro design is certainly unique. It will be interesting to see if other automakers do the same, especially as demand for information and entertainment systems that match smartphone operating systems continues to grow.