Pluto TV Names Product Director and Senior Vice President of Programming – Deadline

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS 'ad-supported streaming service, has appointed a new product manager and programming SVP.

Shampa Banerjee, who had been with Eros International, joins Pluto as Product Director. Scott Reich, most recently full screen CEO, is the company's new senior vice president of programming.

Acquired by Viacom in early 2019 for $ 340 million, Pluto has nearly doubled its audience in time since then, now reaching more than 22 million monthly active viewers. Free ad-supported services have gained overall popularity as smart TV and connected device penetration increase and the general audience shifts to streaming. Fox recently acquired Tubi TV, while Comcast purchased Xumo and is launching Peacock, the NBCUniversal service with an ad-supported free tier in addition to subscription tiers.

Banerjee will oversee the product roadmap, the company said, designing and developing the experience for users, distribution partners, content partners and advertisers. She will report to CEO Tom Ryan.

Reich will oversee and execute the programming strategy behind Pluto's content, which includes more than 250 original and live channels. The company partners with television networks, film studios, publishers, and digital media companies, customizing its offerings through an editorial curation process. Viacom and CBS, of course, have activated dozens of channels on Pluto, for example, but they do not reflect what the companies offer their pay TV distributors for contractual and strategic reasons.

Prior to his role with Eros, the force on Bollywood's rate stream that just announced a merger with STX, Banerjee worked at social software firm Socialtext, Meevee, Ziff Davis Media, and AOL.

"Shampa is a global product leader with deep experience creating delicious experiences for consumers and rapid growth for the companies she helps lead," said Ryan. "We are excited to welcome Pluto TV as we continue our mission to entertain the planet."

Reich, prior to his Fullscreen chapter, held executive positions at Vevo, Fuse, Concert.TV and VH1. He began his career at Magus Entertainment, where he worked closely with the band manager Aerosmith.

"Scott's diverse programming and management experience will be a great asset to Pluto TV," said Ryan. “Pluto TV was created to solve the problem of what to watch. How, why and where we program our titles is what makes Pluto's experience unique, and it is important that we hire someone with experience in all aspects of content on all platforms. "