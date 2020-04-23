Players in the Patriots 2020 draft: When does New England pick the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Patriots have set a high standard as a franchise over the years, and even with Tom Brady's departure, that is unlikely to change. But to stay competitive, New England will need to find some talent in this year's draft. Fortunately for the Patirots, they have 12 total picks in the 2020 draft, so they will have plenty of opportunities to find hidden gems.

Last season, the Patriots were 12-4 in the regular season, but lost to the Titans 20-13 in the AFC wild card round. It was a pretty painful offensive performance as they struggled to make things work in the passing game. Part of the problem on offense was that New England struggled to get a lot of production out of their 2019 draft class. First-round receiver N & # 39; Keal Harry was not a factor (12 catches for 108 yards in seven games), Third-round running back Damien Harris basically pulled off the season after a hamstring injury, and neither Yodny Cajuste (Round 3) nor Hjalte Froholdt (Round 4) played a single hit on the offensive line. They'll likely need to address those issues through this year's draft picking up game creators on catcher and tight end.

And while last year's success depended heavily on defense, the outings of Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts mean they'll have plenty of holes to fill as a linebacker. They will also have to pick up a kicker to replace Stephen Gostkowski after releasing the veteran in March.

Here's a look at where the Patriots will pick in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

The Patriots' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 23 overall in the first round. New England enters the draft with 12 teams in total.

Round General Selection No. one 2. 3 3 87 3 98 3 100 4 4 125 (of the bears) 4 4 139 (from Buccaneers) 5 5 172 (from Seahawks to Lions) 6 6 195 (from Broncos) 6 6 204 (from Texans) 6 6 212 6 6 213 7 7 230 (from Falcons)

Patriots NFL Draft needs

Edge Fuser: The Patriots came to the quarterback as a strong committee last season, but will need an individual boost after several outings. Look for them to get an external linebacker / defensive end hybrid to kill two birds with one stone.

The Patriots came to the quarterback as a strong committee last season, but will need an individual boost after several outings. Look for them to get an external linebacker / defensive end hybrid to kill two birds with one stone. Linebacker: The Patriots will need to rediscover versatility in the second tier after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Don't be surprised if they try to be creative and convert linebacker / security hybrids.

The Patriots will need to rediscover versatility in the second tier after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Don't be surprised if they try to be creative and convert linebacker / security hybrids. The wide receiver: The unit that includes N & # 39; Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu needs an extra punch, especially when Phillip Dorsett leaves.

The unit that includes N & # 39; Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu needs an extra punch, especially when Phillip Dorsett leaves. Difficult ending: Matt LaCosse could still do more to help replace Rob Gronkowski, but they should look for a possible initial-caliber reception option with one of their four picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Matt LaCosse could still do more to help replace Rob Gronkowski, but they should look for a possible initial-caliber reception option with one of their four picks in the first three rounds of the draft. Offensive line: In addition to having to worry about the inside without Thuney, the tackle needs some consideration beyond Isaiah Wynn.

In addition to having to worry about the inside without Thuney, the tackle needs some consideration beyond Isaiah Wynn. Safety: They seem to always be looking for help in the middle of high school. They have a lot of work with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

Patriots mock draft 2020

