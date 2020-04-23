Players in the Dolphins 2020 Draft: When does Miami choose the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Dolphins control the NFL Draft 2020. They have 14 teams, the most in the league, and could go in several different directions. The entire draft depends on what the Dolphins do at no. ° 5. Do you wait and see who falls in love with them at five o'clock or use their abundant selections to ascend and make sure to catch your boy? Rumors are circulating that Miami likes Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert more than Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, but should any rumors be believed so soon before the draft? It could easily be a ploy so they don't have to give up additional assets in an exchange.

The Dolphins have needs across the field, with the exception of the outside cornerback. The quarterback, the running back, and the offensive linemen are necessary on the offensive. The three defense levels also need improvement. Miami could use its 14 picks in an influx of 14 young players, or the Dolphins can choose their places to move up to get better picks throughout the draft process. No one knows how it develops.

Here's a look at where the Dolphins will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

2020 Dolphins Draft Selection: When do you choose Miami?

The Dolphins' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 5 overall in the first round. Miami enters the draft with 14 total selections, the most of any team.

Round Pick No. one 5 5 one 18 (Via Steelers) one 26 (via Texans) two 39 two 56 (Via Saints) 3 70 4 4 141 5 5 153 (Via Cardinals) 5 5 154 (via Steelers) 5 5 173 (Via Rams) 6 6 185 7 7 227 (via foals) 7 7 246 (Via bosses) 7 7 251

Dolphins NFL Draft needs

Offensive line: The Dolphins need two new tackles to protect whoever their young quarterback is.

The Dolphins need two new tackles to protect whoever their young quarterback is. Safety: Miami has some decent safe players like Eric Rowe, but there is plenty of room for improvement.

Miami has some decent safe players like Eric Rowe, but there is plenty of room for improvement. Defensive line: Christian Wilkins is a good piece in the middle of the defensive line to build, but the Dolphins need multiple pass runners from the edge.

Christian Wilkins is a good piece in the middle of the defensive line to build, but the Dolphins need multiple pass runners from the edge. Running backwards: Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins last season. Need I say more?

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins last season. Need I say more? Attack Player: The most important and the most obvious. Fitzpatrick may be a girlfriend, but who will pull the Dolphins out of the abyss?

Dolphins mock the 2020 draft

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Dolphins, according to Vinnie Iyer's seven-round simulated draft: