Planning permission granted from Ashford International Film Studios – Deadline

The planning permit has been granted to another major UK development studio, this time in the city of Ashford, Kent, from investment vehicle The Creative District Improvement Company and developer Quinn Estates.

Ashford International Film Studios is a £ 250M ($ 308M) remodel of the abandoned Newtown Railway Works in Kent and the scheme was approved by Ashford County Council members during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Creative District Improvement Company plans to open the studios in early 2022, and the firm claimed it is the largest single investment in a UK studio, and that Netflix and Amazon have already indicated an interest in using the space.

Newtown Works, once a locomotive manufacturing company, will transform into 240,000 square feet of TV and movie production space, as well as a media center, educational space, and hotel. Their goal is to create 2,000 jobs.

Project sponsors hope the studio's proximity to Ashford's Eurostar stop will encourage European productions to take advantage of the space, as well as providing a link to Netflix's European hub in Amsterdam.

Ashford International Film Studios is part of a wave of investment in the UK studio space. Sky is developing a major center in Elstree with the backing of parent company Comcast, while Netflix plans to open a 14-stage production facility at Shepperton Studios in Pinewood. Disney has also reached a long-term agreement with Pinewood Studios.

The Creative District Improvement Company has already pledged to invest £ 50M in the Twickenham Studios expansion, while also participating in a proposed installation in East London's Dagenham.

Commenting on Ashford International Film Studios, Creative District Improvement Company founders Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbird said: “In the midst of this current global pandemic, it is extremely exciting for the council to give you permission to start working on what is it will become one of the UK's largest creative centers. "