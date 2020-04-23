Home Entertainment Photo agency sues Nicki Minaj over Instagram posts says she can't be...

Photo agency sues Nicki Minaj over Instagram posts says she can't be found

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A photo agency sues Nicki Minaj for illegally posting copyrighted images of her on her Instagram page, says they can't locate the rapper, and is asking the court for help.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the photography agency is asking the court to advance his case, although they have been unable to notify the rapper of the lawsuit.

Splash News and Picture Agency sued Minaj last year, accusing her of using her photos without permission on their social media. They claim that the rapper benefited from his work and they want his coins.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©