Photo agency sues Nicki Minaj over Instagram posts says she can't be found

A photo agency sues Nicki Minaj for illegally posting copyrighted images of her on her Instagram page, says they can't locate the rapper, and is asking the court for help.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the photography agency is asking the court to advance his case, although they have been unable to notify the rapper of the lawsuit.

Splash News and Picture Agency sued Minaj last year, accusing her of using her photos without permission on their social media. They claim that the rapper benefited from his work and they want his coins.

They are suing her for copyright infringement because they cannot deliver a subpoena.

Splash, "believes it will be impossible to serve the defendant directly because (a) she is accompanied by a team of bodyguards in public, (b) a current residence address in Los Angeles is difficult to confirm, and (c) the addresses of residents in Los Angeles that are associated with it are closed communities and therefore inaccessible. "

