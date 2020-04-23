Peter Weber's father reveals his interesting nickname for Kelley Flanagan

It seems that Peter Weberthe family has given Kelley Flanagan your stamp of approval ..

Earlier this week, The Bachelor Lead took to Instagram to wish his father, Peter Weber Sr., a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, Captain!" the television star wrote alongside a video of him, Kelley and his partner Single alum Dustin Kendrick dancing. "I wish we could be with you today celebrating, but we are there in spirit! We love you!"

And it seems Kelley is already in the good graces of the family. After sending her good wishes in the comments, Peter Sr. replied with a red heart emoji, revealing his nickname for her: "Thank you very much for the wishes, Chop Chip. I miss you guys." The nickname is not surprising, as the Webers are well known by their pet names, even calling their son "Bud,quot; during his time on ABC's search for love.

Since the dramatic finale, Peter and Kelley have become socially estranged in Chicago. But their relationship status is still up in the air (not a pilot's pun intended).