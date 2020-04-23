Peter Kraus pours out the real reason why he rejected the bachelor

before Peter Weber, had Peter Kraus. And knowing what we know now, boy, would we have loved a season of The Bachelor with Peter Kraus as the protagonist.

After coming in second to Bryan Abasolo in Rachel Lindsaythe season of High school In 2017 Peter was a total fan of the job. But in a controversial twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr. It took the place and Peter's search for love on reality television came to an abrupt end.

Now, three years later, Peter has revealed what happened behind the scenes while negotiating his Single contract. During an extensive interview about The almost famous Ben and Ashley I Podcasting, Peter said he turned down the producers three times before flying to Los Angeles for a "formal,quot; discussion about becoming a bachelor.

"I told (the producers) that I had started talking to someone and they said, 'Are you in a relationship?' I said, 'No,' and they said, 'Would you be willing to leave that or get out of that? "Peter recalled." I wasn't sure … It was really difficult for me and I couldn't say that I would commit safely at the end of the show. Not that I knew I didn't know. "I don't want to. I just couldn't promise that I would and I didn't want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show."