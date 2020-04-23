Peter Kraus pours out the real reason why he rejected the bachelor

Craig Sjodin / ABC
before Peter Weber, had Peter Kraus. And knowing what we know now, boy, would we have loved a season of The Bachelor with Peter Kraus as the protagonist.
After coming in second to Bryan Abasolo in Rachel Lindsaythe season of High school In 2017 Peter was a total fan of the job. But in a controversial twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr. It took the place and Peter's search for love on reality television came to an abrupt end.
Now, three years later, Peter has revealed what happened behind the scenes while negotiating his Single contract. During an extensive interview about The almost famous Ben and Ashley I Podcasting, Peter said he turned down the producers three times before flying to Los Angeles for a "formal,quot; discussion about becoming a bachelor.
"I told (the producers) that I had started talking to someone and they said, 'Are you in a relationship?' I said, 'No,' and they said, 'Would you be willing to leave that or get out of that? "Peter recalled." I wasn't sure … It was really difficult for me and I couldn't say that I would commit safely at the end of the show. Not that I knew I didn't know. "I don't want to. I just couldn't promise that I would and I didn't want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show."
When the topic of compensation came up, Peter recalled saying to the producers, "Well, I do a lot more than that per year. Why would I stop the rest of my life from being 'Peter The Bachelor' and not just Peter because of the amount of money that does not change life? "
"We all agreed that there would be no point in paying a lot of money because you are no longer doing it for the right reasons," he continued.
Peter denied that the paycheck played an "important factor,quot; in his decision, and instead described a series of more personal changes that he wanted to materialize on the show.
"I wanted to be able to spend more time with people individually," he explained. "I wanted to be able to go inside the house and see people in their natural habitat so that it didn't feel like they were doing a show for me. It was more like you really were who you are when you're unprepared for where I am." .
The personal trainer also asked for "relationship counseling for me and the top four or five girls during the process so that we could work things out on a deep level. Then he wanted continued support for me and the person I chose after the fact, because I saw the pressure Bryan and Rachel were under and thought it was extremely unfair. "
Peter and the producers were unable to commit at the end, but the 35-year-old man said he has no regrets about the experience. However, he is still looking for answers on why just a few days before the filming of The Bachelor Winter Games, the producers texted him and said he was no longer part of the cast.
"My personal opinion was that Arie was the bachelor at the time and because I was the type that could have been the bachelor, maybe they just didn't want the conversation to go on. They just wanted to nip in the bud," he guessed.
As for his own love life, Peter confirmed the co-hosts Ben Higginsand Ashley Iaconetti which is still a lot on the market.
"I want to wait until I find someone who is my best friend first and we develop a relationship that is undeniable in their connection and then from there take the next steps in life. I have grown a lot since I was on the show and I changed a lot in my life. I think I really know what I want and I'm not wasting time with things that are not there for me, "he said.
But as for a return to The Bachelor franchise?
As Peter described, "I will not Bachelor in Paradise personally, especially knowing that the group of girls on the show were really young. I'd like to be 30 or older if possible … I just don't see myself succeeding there. "
