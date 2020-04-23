People expecting a stimulus payment will soon be able to contact IRS agents directly – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Many Americans are still waiting to receive their stimulus checks from the federal government.

Now, the IRS is sending letters to those people explaining the robbery and how to contact the agents directly.

Diana Muñoz is out of a job and waiting for her stimulus money, but every time she enters the IRS website she receives a message that says "payment status not available."

"There is no place where we can write or contact the government to tell them that this is not correct, what information is needed to correct it. It's like, that's how it's going to be and that's it, "said Muñoz.

"It is the most frustrating message you can get at a time like this," said finance expert Zack Friedman.

Friedman, the author of The Lemonade Life, recently wrote a Forbes article titled, "What,quot; Unavailable Payment Status "Really Means,quot;.

"The first, and this is probably what people don't want to hear, is that you may not qualify for a stimulus test."

Only those who earn less than $ 99,000 as a single filer, $ 198,000 as a married or joint filer, or $ 112,000 as a head of household will receive a stimulus payment.

"The most likely reason you're getting that is because some processing is taking place at the IRS, so it could mean that you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return recently and it's still being processed," Friedman said.

"Likewise, if you are receiving federal benefits, for what could be veterans, disability, or social security benefits, your information will not currently appear in the,quot; Get My Payment "tool."

The information is being processed by another federal department, which could cause a delay.

It is likely the reason that Army veteran David Allen has yet to receive his money.

"I personally speak to all the veterans, people with SSI, my daughter, and they have never received anything, none of this money," Allen said.

The IRS updates the "Get My Payment,quot; section of its website every day, but now it also sends letters to each person who will receive a stimulus payment.

The letter will tell you if there is a delay with your money, and will include a way to contact the IRS, a great step since the IRS has not been accepting phone calls.

Starting next week, the IRS will send five million payments per week, starting with Americans who earn less money and end with those who earn more.