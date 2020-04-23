Parks and Recreation Cast Gathering for a special with a script

Greg Gayne / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The news we didn't know we were waiting for is here: The cast of Parks and Recreation is gathering, and not just for a fun Zoom party.
We're hosting a scripted reunion special, with Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Square, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O & # 39; Heir, and Rob lowereprising their roles from the show for a very special night on NBC. And it will come sooner than you might be thinking: IN ONE WEEK.
Next Thursday at 8:30 p.m., the cast will return as their characters in a half-hour special titled "A Parks and Recreation Special," set at current times.
"Pawnee's most dedicated official, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a moment of social estrangement," the description says.
The entire event is dedicated to raising money and raising awareness for Feeding America, with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers (along with State Farm and Subaru of America) planning to match donations of up to $ 500,000.
"Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded in 45 minutes. Our old man Parks and Rec. The team has collected a 30-plus slice of Pawnee life (quarantined) and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donate!
"In such uncertain times, we cannot think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scheduled programming, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "A huge thanks to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for bringing this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all of our faces as we raise money for such a worthy cause. "
We don't know about you, but we'll be planning to spend next Thursday treating each other all day in anticipation of this glorious event.
The special will air on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
