Parks and Recreation Cast Gathering for a special with a script

The news we didn't know we were waiting for is here: The cast of Parks and Recreation is gathering, and not just for a fun Zoom party.

We're hosting a scripted reunion special, with Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Square, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O & # 39; Heir, and Rob lowereprising their roles from the show for a very special night on NBC. And it will come sooner than you might be thinking: IN ONE WEEK.

Next Thursday at 8:30 p.m., the cast will return as their characters in a half-hour special titled "A Parks and Recreation Special," set at current times.

"Pawnee's most dedicated official, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a moment of social estrangement," the description says.

The entire event is dedicated to raising money and raising awareness for Feeding America, with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers (along with State Farm and Subaru of America) planning to match donations of up to $ 500,000.