Paramount Sets Season 3 Premiere as Drama Moves Nights – Deadline

Yellowstone It moves to Sunday night when the Paramount Network drama returns for its third season on Father's Day.

The new season of the drama opposite Kevin Costner will be released on Sunday, June 21. The previous two seasons of the show aired on Wednesdays.

This comes as Lost Josh Holloway joins the series as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana for the Dutton family. Costner returns as John Dutton, who controls the largest adjoining ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it limits; a sprawling city, an Indian reservation, and vicious commercial rivalries. It also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham.

Paramount Network will host replays of the first season on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 starting at 1 p.m., offering a preview of the third season.

Yellowstone continues to be a huge ratings winner for the Paramount Network. It was the scripted series n. # 1 in the summer via cable television and broadcast on key shows P18-49 and P25-54 and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable television among total viewers. It is also the brand's most viewed script series and Viacom's most viewed script series since 2010. Season-to-season growth for Yellowstone (+ 55% between P18-49) was the biggest improvement for a cable series from the second season since Orphan Black in 2013.

In February ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands signed a rich production and general agreement with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and renewed Yellowstone for a fourth season.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, the series is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David Glasser, and Bob Yari.