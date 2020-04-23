Paramount Opens Vault for New Line of Classic Blu Rays, Theater Relaunches and Virtual Weekend Screenings in the Coronavirus Era

Paramount Pictures has apparently decided that everything old is new again, especially at the time of the Coronavirus quarantines.

This week, the studio launches "Paramount Presents," a new way to market library titles that are "enduringly popular movies, as well as movies that had a cultural impact on their release." The new label will also be used to bring some of these films back to theaters for limited theatrical performances to also relive the big screen experience.

The first Blu rays, all remastered from a 4K movie transfer, include two iconic 1950s titles: Creole king (1958) starring Elvis Presley and Alfred Hitchcock To catch a thief (1955) with Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. Both have a new documenta specially produced with the historian and critic Leonard Maltin. Also now there is the immortal and infinitely imitated thriller from 1987 Fatal Attraction which includes a new "Filmmaker Focus" with director Adrian Lyne, as well as the previously released alternate ending, among other extras. Fatal Attraction It's also slated for a new 2020 theatrical broadcast yet to be announced, which is when theaters start opening, of course. It is the first of his titles announced to get that treatment planned.

Actually, the idea of ​​taking a few items from the Paramount vault for another spin in theaters came up before Coronavirus closed most of them, but now it seems prescient. I imagine the studio might be looking to expand the plan to put more of these easily recognizable classics into movie theaters, as theaters will really need a repertoire product more than ever when they start opening again.

Although it does not appear among the first titles of this program, it Top Gun be natural? Not only is it a movie that plays well on a big screen, but it would also be a sure way to whet your appetite for the long-running gestation sequel that is now slated to hit theaters on December 23, 2020 after being phased out. from its original summer date due to the current crisis Outside Los Angeles and New York, where a couple of renaissance houses still thrive thanks to the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Film Forum, American Cinematheque, and New Beverly Theater, most of states do not have regular access to see these vintage gems in all their original glory

Of the first three titles, it is interesting that the studio chose to show black and white Creole king Many consider it to contain The King's best screen work in a very different type of vehicle than the Technicolor musicals he made regularly during most of the 1960s. He is really good at this, a movie based on the novel by Harold Robbins "A Stone For Danny Fisher", and it makes you wonder how it could have turned out differently for him if he were allowed to make more challenging material like this. Walter Matthau was among the co-stars. And as for Hitchcock To catch a thief, It was filmed in Monaco and Grace Kelly met the future husband, Prince Rainier, and two years later she would leave Hollywood and become Princess Grace. He made three films for Hitchcock in his Oscar-winning film career, including The rear window and Dial M for murder. He tried to lure her back by 1964 Marnie and he almost did, but it wasn't and he met Tippi Hedren just a year later The birds terrified audiences and his. To catch a thief It is one of his lightest movies, but very fun to watch. They don't make them like that anymore.

Many of the movies included in the new Blu-ray releases will be linked to anniversaries, including the 1995 Oscar winner. Brave Heart (6/16) and 2000 Gladiator on the same date (theatrical and extended versions for the latter), plus iconic hits such as a 40th anniversary Friday the 13th, and John Travolta Urban cowboy also since 1980. Without celebrating an anniversary, but receiving the new Blu Ray treatment is also the evergreen 1983 Flash Dance (5/19). Earlier this month, Paramount released an elaborate three-disc set of its perennial Easter The ten Commandments in the silent versions of 1956 and 1923 plus tons of extras. "We look forward to opening the vault and sharing some of our most treasured movies with fans under the new Paramount Presents lineup, both in theaters and in our new Blu-ray collection, which was designed to offer something special to casual fans, dedicated film enthusiasts and collectors, "said Bob Buchi, president of worldwide distribution of home media.

More directly related to the new era of quarantine, Paramount is also entering the virtual detection business, for the $ 1.99 sale price to access CYA.LIVE, where fans can view and participate through messages from text and video, at least during the next saturdays. . It actually started last weekend with a 25-year sample of Tommy Boy Hosted by film director Peter Segal (and ironically serving as a good tribute to co-star Brian Dennehy, who happened to die the day before). Coming this Saturday is Star Trek II: Khan's Wrath along with podcast hosts Inglorious Treksperts, Mark A Altman and Daren Dochterman. And then on Saturday, May 2, my personal favorite movie, Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s just two days before Audrey Hepburn's birthday. It will be presented by Andrea Kalas, director of the Archives for Paramount Pictures.

Speaking of Par Archives, in recent years the studio has distributed a good product to other video distributors, especially the Studio Films line of Olive Films and Kino Lorber, generally titles that might not generate the kind of business that older people think it's worth it. marketing expense on your own. It's nice to see studios like Paramount and, as previously reported, Sony Pictures and its high-end 4K editions of Columbia Classics, as well as the ongoing work of the Warner Archive, to breathe new life into some great movies. I've been seeing a lot of classics lately, revisiting or seeing them for the first time, and it may be at least one The good that has emerged from this dark time and uncertain future that we are currently experiencing.