One in five New York City residents may have an antibody against coronavirus – Deadline

As many as one in five New York City residents appears to have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said today. If the preliminary results prove correct, approximately 1.7 million New Yorkers have been exposed to the virus and survived.

The higher-than-anticipated figure, representing 21.2% of New York City residents, could indicate that the death rate of those exposed could be much lower than previously believed.

At his daily press conference, Cuomo said 3,000 New York State residents were recently screened for antibodies at 40 locations over a two-day period. Results indicate that 13.9% of state residents have the antibodies, a significantly lower percentage than New York City's 21.2%.

The results indicate a more widespread and faster-moving infection rate, but may also suggest a lower estimated mortality rate, 0.5%, than previously thought.

Cuomo said that antibody tests and a better understanding of the infection rate could be used to determine a reopening strategy. The test, Cuomo said, "can tell you the infection rate in the population, where it is highest, where it is lowest, to inform you of a reopening strategy. Then when it begins to reopen, you can look at that infection rate to see if it's going up and if it's going up, slow down. "

Cuomo did not address the issue of whether exposure to the virus confers immunity, but, as The New York Times reports today, tThe city's chief disease control official, Dr. Demetre C. Daskalakis, wrote in an email alert to medical providers that the tests "may produce false-negative or false-positive results," suggesting "significant gaps" in attempts to discern immunity.

Watch Cuomo's press conference, via NBC News, below. Test results start at mark 36.23 .: