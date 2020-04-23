Oh honey! The best moments of the rebirth of Will and Grace

Will and grace is saying goodbye again.

After NBC's beloved and groundbreaking comedy was successfully revived in 2017, returning to the network's comedy line to act as an anchor for three additional seasons for a decade after airing for the first time, the series is closing once again with its second final series on Thursday, April 23. And that means our Thursday nights will be a lot less fun without the hunger of Will Truman, Grace Adler, Jack McFarland, and Karen Walker.

"When NBC had a chance to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we took the opportunity," he said. George cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairs, NBC Entertainment, in a statement last July when they revealed that the show would come to an end after 11 general seasons. "The impact and legacy of Will and grace It simply cannot be overstated, both as a true game changer in portraying the LGBTQ community and as one of the best comedies in television history. Many thanks to (co-creators) Max (Mutchnik), David (Kohan), (director) Jimmy (Burrows) and an unbeatable cast for his brilliance in an incredible career. "

Before we say goodbye to Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally For the second time, let's send them out taking a look at the best moments each of them had to offer in this revival.