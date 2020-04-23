Oh honey! The best moments of the rebirth of Will and Grace

Will and grace is saying goodbye again.
After NBC's beloved and groundbreaking comedy was successfully revived in 2017, returning to the network's comedy line to act as an anchor for three additional seasons for a decade after airing for the first time, the series is closing once again with its second final series on Thursday, April 23. And that means our Thursday nights will be a lot less fun without the hunger of Will Truman, Grace Adler, Jack McFarland, and Karen Walker.
"When NBC had a chance to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we took the opportunity," he said. George cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairs, NBC Entertainment, in a statement last July when they revealed that the show would come to an end after 11 general seasons. "The impact and legacy of Will and grace It simply cannot be overstated, both as a true game changer in portraying the LGBTQ community and as one of the best comedies in television history. Many thanks to (co-creators) Max (Mutchnik), David (Kohan), (director) Jimmy (Burrows) and an unbeatable cast for his brilliance in an incredible career. "
Before we say goodbye to Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally For the second time, let's send them out taking a look at the best moments each of them had to offer in this revival.
Best moment of will: school Grace's father
In an episode of the second season of the revival, his tenth place overall, McCormack was able to flex his skillful dramatic muscles when Will let Grace's father MartinRobert Klein) I know how painful it was that he refused a blood transfusion from him in a time of need due to outdated beliefs about gay men and their health. At a time when gay men are still prohibited from donating blood as freely as the rest of the citizens of this country despite the overwhelming need for donations, the scene remains a powerful reminder of the discrimination the gay community continues to face.
Best moment of grace: Vitameatavegamin
Messing showed that those comparisons with Lucille ball all these years thanks to a shared skill in physical comedy and hair color was no accident when, in an episode of the third season dedicated to I love lucyGrace gracefully recreated the iconic Vitameatavegamin commercial for classic comedy.
Jack's best moment: the numbing cream incident
In this episode of the second season, Hayes once again demonstrated how incredible it is with physical comedy when Jack falls overboard with a cream to numb his face at a really inopportune moment. By the time a banana is added to the mix, we have one of the best bits the show delivered over its entire 11 seasons.
Karen's best moment: Rosario's funeral
At the beginning of the show's first season, the writers made the difficult decision to kill Karen's beloved and beleaguered maiden, Rosario, after the finale. Shelley Morrison, then only in declining health, he chose not to return. The resulting episode was a tour-de-force for Mullally, who had to train once more with Minnie driverLorraine, as seen in the funny clip below, as she tugs on our heart fibers with more emotionally nuanced moments than the show allowed, both before and after. It was no surprise that this was the episode that earned the actress her eighth Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. (She lost The wonderful lady Maisel& # 39; s Alex Borstein.)
Best Recurring Character: Beverley Leslie
While the revival brought back many of the show's beloved guest stars during its three seasons: the aforementioned Driver, Molly Shannon& # 39; s Val, and Charles C Stevenson Jr. like Smitty were a few highlights: none stole the show more than Karen's tiny, deranged nemesis, Beverley Leslie, portrayed perfectly by Leslie Jordan. And while his appearances in all three seasons were fun, we are partial to his last appearance in the episode "We Love Lucy,quot;, joining Mullally to recreate I love lucyiconic scene trampling grape. These two really are golden comedy.
Best New Character: Estefan Gloria
The series received an impressive roster of guest stars with daring names during its three seasons on the air:Demi lovato! Vanessa Bayer! Matt Bomer! – but none of them fit core four and made us laugh as much as Brian Jordan Alvarez like Jack's fun flight attendant, boyfriend-turned-husband, Estefan Gloria. Don't you believe us? Check out this episode from the second season where he comes face to face with Mullally. We rest our case.
the Will and grace The series finale airs on Thursday, April 21 at 9 p.m., followed by a retrospective special hosted by McCormack titled "A Will & Graceful Goodbye,quot; at 9:30 PM, only on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.
