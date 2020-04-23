Now that Stassi Schroeder's fate may not happen, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are trying a "baby in quarantine,quot;

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor enjoy their newly married life almost a year after their fairytale wedding just featured on television. Originally, the couple tried not to get pregnant due to their castmate's destination wedding, but now it seems that things have changed dramatically.

Brittany explained to various publications and on Watch What Happens Live that she did not want to end up as Phoebe Buffay on Friends when she was trapped in the United States while her friends were venturing to Ross Geller's wedding in England.

Stassi Schroeder had plans to marry Beau Clark in Italy this fall. However, Italy is obviously one of the countries most affected by the novel Coronavirus, so she is not sure if she can make the wedding of her dreams.

Schroeder recently stated on Watch What Happens Live that they bought their flights, but then said on a podcast that they had practically given up hope and would be pleased to go to court.

That clarifies Brittany's reasoning for not having a baby, but what about Jax's fear of welcoming a little one during this time of apocalypse?

Taylor previously explained that after watching many movies and shows dealing with the same things that are happening now, he is mortified at what could happen.

Fortunately, the bartender SUR has changed his tone.

‘I wasn't sure at first. I thought, I don't know if it's a good idea. I don't know how long this will last. I saw "The Walking Dead,quot;. I saw what happened when they got pregnant there. It is not good that he was afraid. I thought, what if we couldn't get to the doctor? But I put all that behind me, "Jax told Just the Sip.

Brittany added that they now hope to get a "quarantined baby,quot; from this.



