Northrop Grumman, one of the world's largest defense contractors, has revealed new details about the US Army's C2 Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) program. USA

According to a statement issued Tuesday by Northrop Grumman, at the center of the anti-rocket artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) is an upgraded version of the Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD) (C2) software. FAAD C2 is the US Army's short-range air defense (SHORAD) C2 registration program. USA It was originally deployed to defend maneuvering forces against attacks by fixed-wing and rotating-wing manned aircraft.

The combined software, now known as FAAD / C-RAM C2, is what detects and confirms the threat, provides an early warning to the specific impact area at risk, tracks the path of the threat, and attacks incoming threats. Northrop Grumman has been the FAAD / C-RAM C2 prime contractor responsible for development and implementation of this capability at home and worldwide since 1986.

FAAD / C-RAM C2 is an open, modular system that allows for quick and easy integration with available sensors, effectors, and warning systems to enable fast, real-time defense against short-range threats and maneuvers. FAAD / C-RAM C2 is integrated with more than 20 different effectors and about 15 sensor systems, as well as a number of additional external communication systems. It continues to demonstrate rapid and cost-effective integration of new systems to provide greater situational awareness and protection as the operating environment evolves. In addition to protecting vital military bases abroad, it also provides protection to cities such as the US national capital region. USA, Washington D.C.

Despite the fact that the capabilities of FAAD / C-RAM C2 were developed as solutions to the specific needs of customers, they continue to evolve to counter new and emerging threats.

Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) is at the forefront of air defense and brings new challenges to the battlefield. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to address these new threats. FAAD / C-RAM C2 is the C2 solution of the US Army. USA For C-UAS, currently deployed and committed daily to UAS with multiple effector systems. FAAD / C-RAM C2 continues to evolve to integrate new C-UAS sensors and effectors into the network, including electronic warfare and directed power systems to support this growing mission.

FAAD / C-RAM C2 was recently the primary C2 system for the Army Fire Maneuver Integration Experiment (MFIX), an annual event in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. There, military and industry leaders showcased their latest technologies and capabilities aimed at filling gaps in long-range fires and maneuvering short-range air defense. Among those new C-UAS capabilities that were integrated with FAAD / C-RAM C2 and demonstrated at MFIX were more compact and portable directed energy weapon systems.

Another example is the Army's slow and slow mobile Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Integrated Defense System (MLIDS), a solution it spent the past year testing at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. MLIDS is made up of two vehicles that use FAAD / C-RAM C2 to detect, track, interrupt, and destroy targets, including UAS. FAAD / C-RAM C2 also deploys and directs a single-use attack UAS from the MLIDS vehicle that acts as a maneuverable missile. It is a UAS for the C-UAS mission.

FAAD / C-RAM C2 also successfully tracked, hitched, and defeated a UAS during the recent IM-SHORAD Weapons Safety Performance Test at White Sands Missile Range, the first successful engagement with a vehicle Longbow Hellfire missile it was using. an on-board sensor. Also in progress, the integration of FAAD / C-RAM C2 with Northrop Grumman's ability to withstand the C-UAS chain of extermination complete with lethal and non-lethal systems, including our own Bushmaster® Chain Guns® with advanced medium caliber ammunition (Programmable Air Blast Ammunition, Proximity Fuzed and Guided) and the Mobile Adquisition Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system.

The SHORAD mission is gaining new emphasis as the Army modernizes its capabilities to protect maneuvering forces worldwide. FAAD / C-RAM C2 is the Army-led solution for the Initial Maneuver Solution (IM-SHORAD), as the Army continues to develop a long-term, objective, or OM-SHORAD solution. FAAD / C-RAM C2 is also the fundamental command-and-control system for Northrop Grumman's prototype M-SHORAD Directed Power solution and our fully integrated mobile end-to-end offering for OM-SHORAD.

FAAD / C-RAM C2 was developed for short-range air defense, and this and many other capabilities will eventually converge into a much larger command and control: the Integrated Air Defense and Missile Battle Command System (IBCS). This will expand the battle space to allow for short and long-range air defense operations and provide revolutionary multi-domain defense capabilities for US, joint and coalition forces to tackle and defeat the evolving threat.