Nordisk Film Acquires Fantefilm Outfit "The Wave" and "Ragnarok" – Deadline

Scandi Major Nordisk Film has acquired a minority stake in leading Norwegian producer Fantefilm, known for successful local successes including Earthquake and Wave.

The parties have also signed a new production agreement that will see Nordisk continue as Nordic partner for international distribution and sales rights on Fantefilm's future roster.

Fantefilm credits also include Ragnarok (2013) Escape (2012) and Cold prey (2006) as well as the popular Merry Christmas Mr. Andersen. Film series. Fantefilm currently has four feature films in production and is also developing a major television series.

Kenneth Wiberg, President of Nordisk Film Distribution and Vice President of Nordisk Film, said: “We have a long and close collaboration with Fantefilm and have brought many of its films to market both in the Nordic countries and internationally. Fantefilm continually raises the bar when it comes to making movies in our region with its impressive mix of Nordic blockbusters that are hugely popular with international buyers. We are excited to be an even closer part of the company now and participate in its future development when it comes to expanding the list of great local films, establishing an even stronger foothold when it comes to international blockbusters, and helping developing television series that have global appeal We have an ambition to be the leading creative power in the Nordic countries and this acquisition is another very important step on that journey. "

Producer and partner Martin Sundland, Fantefilm added: “Over the years, Nordisk Film has been an important part of us in achieving our ambitious goals. Together we have crossed the limits that nobody believed possible and together we will now travel towards new and great productions. Joining forces with Nordisk Film and having Nordisk Film on board as a minority owner means that we can further strengthen Fantefilm's unique position to offer attractive premium national and international television movies and series. And at the same time, Fantefilm will maintain its independence, DNA and ways of doing business. We are very excited about this new journey that we undertake. ”