Noah Bergman Joins Cinionic as Senior Vice President of His Giant Screen Business – Deadline

Display technology company Cinionic has established Universal Pictures alumnus Noah Bergman as SVP Content and Distribution for its giant-screen operations. In his new role, he leads content development, distribution and studio partnerships for the Cinionic Giant Screen brand.

It will continue to be based in Los Angeles.

"These are unprecedented times for our industry," said Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens. “At Cinionic, we believe in cinema and we continue to invest in its future. So I am pleased to welcome Noah to the Cinionic family. His extensive experience makes him an ideal addition to our CGS team led by Todd Hoddick. "

Bergman joins Cinionic after more than a decade at Universal Pictures, most recently overseeing key aspects of the studio's international theatrical commercial business as its SVP International Strategy and Operations. He also held executive positions in Domestic Theatrical Distribution and Business Development and Strategic Planning at Universal.

Among other operational and technological initiatives, Bergman was instrumental in the transition from the 35mm studio to digital distribution.

"The exhibition has always been at the center of the film industry," said Bergman, "and with CGS, Cinionic is equipping theaters with a flexible, cutting-edge, display-friendly premium entertainment solution." I look forward to helping bring the best content to this best movie experience. ”