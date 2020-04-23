Nikola Gets $ 4 Million Pandemic Loan, As Patent Lawsuit Against Tesla Continues

Nikola, a new electric rig company, received a $ 4.1 million loan from the Small Business Administration Check Protection Program (PPP) to help small businesses keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic , according to a presentation of April 15 before the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is at least the third EV startup to receive money from PPP, after Faraday Future (which took out a $ 9.1 million loan) and Workhorse (which obtained a $ 1.1 million loan).

The loan, which can be forgiven as long as Nikola stays with the majority of its employees, comes just over a month after the startup received a $ 525 million investment and became a publicly listed company. That move gave founder Trevor Milton a net worth of more than $ 1 billion, according to CNBC, which first reported the news of the loan.

Nikola has been developing large hydrogen and battery rigs since Milton founded the company in 2015, and last year he reached an agreement with European manufacturer Iveco to mass-produce one of those trucks. But the Arizona startup is also known for the $ 2 billion lawsuit it filed against Tesla in 2018, which alleged that the large electric platform that Elon Musk's company was developing violated Nikola's design patents.

That lawsuit lasted for almost two years, but on April 20, Milton tweeted that Tesla lost an offer with the US Patent and Trademark Office. USA to invalidate some of the patents. “The demand for two billion dollars continues. We will defend the intellectual property of our company no matter who it is, "he wrote.

Milton tweeted on Wednesday that the PPP loan will help cover the payroll of Nikola's more than 300 employees for about two months. He also disagreed with CNBC's reports on his net worth (saying he's pinned down in stocks he can't sell) and his recent purchase of a $ 32 million ranch.

“Yes, I was the buyer (of the ranch), but I owe a full mortgage. 28+ million. If our company is not successful, I lose everything in life like so many others, "he wrote." I have given a lot to so many people and they have beaten me for it just because I built a great company that could use PPP's help. "

Banks have already loaned the entire $ 350 billion allocated for PPP in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), although Congress is expected to approve another $ 300 billion infusion more forward this week. Implementation of the program was chaotic, and many small businesses across the country were unable to obtain the loans they needed, despite banks giving it to large companies like Shake Shack. (Shake Shack finally said he will pay back the $ 10 million loan he received.)

"Congress is likely to have to come back a third time, given that best estimates suggest this is a $ 1 trillion problem," said Joseph Parilla, a member of the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program. Vice.