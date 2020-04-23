Nikki Bella and JJ Garcia have their worst sibling fight to date

A family photo shoot from hell.

On this brand new night Total fineThe Bella Twins and their family found themselves fighting in the middle of a desert during a thunder storm. Then how Total fine family ends up in this situation?

The whole drama started when mom Kathy Colace He demanded a professional family photo for his birthday. The capture? Nikki Bellaboyfriend of Artem Chigvintsev It couldn't be in the photo.

"Sometimes I wonder if Nicole has really taken their relationship seriously. That is why I am more cautious with Artem," Kathy explained in a confessional. "This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo."

While Kathy finally relented and said Artem could be in the photo, she wanted a series of photos without him first. Instead of telling you first Dancing with the stars As a result of her decision, she decided to keep it a secret and planned two separate photo shoots.

Meanwhile, as Kathy planned, JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren made accusations that Nikki favored Brie Bellathe daughter of Birdie Joe Danielson, above his girls. Understandably, all this family tension only made Nikki walk away from her family.