Nikki Bella and JJ Garcia have their worst sibling fight to date

A family photo shoot from hell.
On this brand new night Total fineThe Bella Twins and their family found themselves fighting in the middle of a desert during a thunder storm. Then how Total fine family ends up in this situation?
The whole drama started when mom Kathy Colace He demanded a professional family photo for his birthday. The capture? Nikki Bellaboyfriend of Artem Chigvintsev It couldn't be in the photo.
"Sometimes I wonder if Nicole has really taken their relationship seriously. That is why I am more cautious with Artem," Kathy explained in a confessional. "This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo."
While Kathy finally relented and said Artem could be in the photo, she wanted a series of photos without him first. Instead of telling you first Dancing with the stars As a result of her decision, she decided to keep it a secret and planned two separate photo shoots.
Meanwhile, as Kathy planned, JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren made accusations that Nikki favored Brie Bellathe daughter of Birdie Joe Danielson, above his girls. Understandably, all this family tension only made Nikki walk away from her family.
Therefore, when the day of photography came, an epic fight was brewing between Kathy's children. Of course, it didn't help that the family had a 10-minute walk into the desert as a storm approached.
After being late for the photo shoot, JJ continued to do small digs on Nikki.
"This is what happens when Nicole finally shows up, God gets mad," said the twins' brother when the raindrops began to fall.
JJ didn't stop there, as he also joked that Nikki would just want to stand next to Birdie in the picture.
"Am I in the correct family photo right now? Because I feel like I'm about to meet Artem and just kick myself out, because this is unreal," Nikki told the Total fine camera.
When the family tried to get a good shot, Brie noticed that her brother was about to criticize Nikki.
"My brother just doesn't know how to control himself, I guess none of us do," he added later.
As the rain fell harder and harder, Lauren ruled that it was time to take the children to the car. With the kids out of the way, JJ and Nikki were able to get into their flesh.
"JJ, what's your deal with all of Birdie's comments, the delay, the no show? Like, honestly," Nikki snapped after her brother's last aggressive passive comment. "You're always giving me s – t."
As expected, JJ doubled over and reported to her sister that she was telling the truth. Although Kathy tried to crush the drama, the Total fine the brothers continued to argue.
"Brie, am I constantly being judged by him?" Nikki sounded muffled. "You screw it up for me! Yes, you do."
"So, you're going to be very upset when Vivienne he really doesn't know who you are, "JJ replied.
In response, Nikki accused his brother of feeding his children "that bull."
"Let me tell you something, when he says everyone's names, he says everyone's names, as well as Coco's," added an angry JJ. "Yes, it's your fault, because when you're in town you don't come to see her. You don't understand that."
Although JJ said he was not trying to change Nikki, he warned him that he may be "sad,quot; in the future. In their respective confessionals, both JJ and Nikki maintained that they were right during the fight.
For a brief moment, disputes stopped when Artem arrived at the photo shoot. Unfortunately, in retaliation against Nikki, JJ informed Artem that Kathy did not want him in the family photo.
"I don't believe in karma, but I must say these photos are a mess," Kathy reflected. "I think this is what I get for trying to keep Artem out of the picture."
Thanks to Brie's meddling, Nikki and JJ were able to have a sincere and calm conversation about their problems while at the Phoenix Children's Museum. After Nikki highlighted that recent criticism made her feel judgmental, JJ aired that she just wants her more.
"I will do my best, especially when I'm here," Nikki promised.
"Very well, we will be more understanding," JJ acknowledged.
And with that, the brothers hugged each other and made peace.
Who do you think was right? Be sure to tell us!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
