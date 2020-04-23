Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Skip to family dinner

A story of two dinners.

In this preview clip of tonight's new Total fine, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev notably missing as Brie Bella, the brother of the twins JJ Garcia and mom Kathy Colace everyone gets ready for a big family dinner.

It turns out that the couple will be having dinner, but only with each other, something Nikki apparently forgot to tell anyone. And when Brie calls her trying to find out where she is, Nikki's casual and carefree demeanor seems to indicate that the last-minute change of plans is meant to send a message (or two). One of these is probably intended for JJ, who recently accused Nikki of "favoring,quot; Brie and Daniel Bryan's son Birdie over their own two daughters.

"Truthfully, I don't really know who to play with or if I pay attention to Birdie at home," Nikki tells Brie over the phone. "I don't know if they'll put me on hold or scold me. Then."

Nikki is also upset with her mother, who wants everyone to pose for a family portrait except Artem.