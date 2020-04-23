Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Skip to family dinner

A story of two dinners.
In this preview clip of tonight's new Total fine, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev notably missing as Brie Bella, the brother of the twins JJ Garcia and mom Kathy Colace everyone gets ready for a big family dinner.
It turns out that the couple will be having dinner, but only with each other, something Nikki apparently forgot to tell anyone. And when Brie calls her trying to find out where she is, Nikki's casual and carefree demeanor seems to indicate that the last-minute change of plans is meant to send a message (or two). One of these is probably intended for JJ, who recently accused Nikki of "favoring,quot; Brie and Daniel Bryan's son Birdie over their own two daughters.
"Truthfully, I don't really know who to play with or if I pay attention to Birdie at home," Nikki tells Brie over the phone. "I don't know if they'll put me on hold or scold me. Then."
Nikki is also upset with her mother, who wants everyone to pose for a family portrait except Artem.
"This is me birthday gift. Me family together in a family photo, "says Kathy earlier in the episode." And he's not family yet. "
Nikki obviously opposed the exclusion from the moment her mother mentioned it.
"Here my mother does not want Artem to participate in the family photo and wants everything to be uncomfortable," he explains in a confessional. "And then my brother wants to judge me and say that I favor Birdie over his daughters and give me a hard time for not showing up in places. It's like, why would I want to be with my family right now?"
See more of what's going to happen before tonight Total fine in the clip above!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
