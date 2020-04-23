Nick Cordero's wife says doctors think 'he should have already woken up'

Nick CorderoHis loved ones patiently wait for him to wake up from the medically induced coma he was in while fighting COVID-19.
Broadway star's wife, physical personality Amanda KlootsHe offered another health update through Instagram Stories on Thursday, describing the "waiting game,quot; he now faces a few days after Cordero's leg was amputated.
After the successful amputation, Cordero underwent an MRI scan of his brain and spine to assess other possible obstacles to his recovery. "The doctors said there was nothing on the MRI to show that he would not wake up, which is surprising news. We are very happy about that because it was a big concern for all of us," Kloots shared.
"However," he explained, "he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days without sedation. Doctors believe he should have woken up by now."
But because Cordero was "heavily sedated,quot; for 13 days earlier, Kloots said he "waits and prays Nick every day to wake up."
"By exposing that energy and positivity, because I think it will. It is Nick's time and when he wakes up, we will all be there to celebrate," he said.
Noam Galai / Getty Images for beyond yoga
For now, Kloots said his team of doctors plans to continue reducing his medication in hopes of removing it from the respirator so they can later insert a breathing tube to "help him feel more comfortable."
"While we wait for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly removing his body from assistance, which is great news. Small victories," added Kloots.
Since Kloots, who gave birth to the couple's first child less than a year ago, is unable to be by Cordero's side through his treatment, she spends time outside the Los Angeles hospital where she is currently recovering.
"At some point every day I go to @cedarssinai and stand outside the hospital," he recently shared on Instagram. "I talk to Nick, I pray, I play his song and I sing to him! It's the closest I can get to him on a daily basis."
Cordero, whose stage credits include Waitress and Rock of Ages, was first hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for the coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which was positive.
