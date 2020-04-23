Nick Cordero's wife says doctors think 'he should have already woken up'

Nick CorderoHis loved ones patiently wait for him to wake up from the medically induced coma he was in while fighting COVID-19.

Broadway star's wife, physical personality Amanda KlootsHe offered another health update through Instagram Stories on Thursday, describing the "waiting game,quot; he now faces a few days after Cordero's leg was amputated.

After the successful amputation, Cordero underwent an MRI scan of his brain and spine to assess other possible obstacles to his recovery. "The doctors said there was nothing on the MRI to show that he would not wake up, which is surprising news. We are very happy about that because it was a big concern for all of us," Kloots shared.

"However," he explained, "he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days without sedation. Doctors believe he should have woken up by now."

But because Cordero was "heavily sedated,quot; for 13 days earlier, Kloots said he "waits and prays Nick every day to wake up."