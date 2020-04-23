Nick Cannon still wants Eminem in Wild & # 39; N Out

The fight between Nick Cannon and Eminem is over a decade old, but in a recent interview, Nick said his invitation for the rapper to accompany him in Wild & # 39; N Out is still open.

During an interview with Nick, Billboard asked him how he felt about Eminem never replying to him with an official clue after the various clues Nick shot in his direction.

"My response was his invitation to Wild & # 39; N Out, and that still stands. You have to remember that he was defending me once again. He mentions it for decades," he told the publication.

"I'm one of those cats that combines energy. I don't, I overdo it. Even in high school, I was a little boy, but if you made fun of me, I'd make fun of you, your mom, and that's the same energy from Wild & # 39; N Out. It was a month of social comments, but if you've ever heard me talk about it, I always give that guy his accessories as a hip-hop icon "I think he knows better now . If you keep talking about me, I'm going to keep answering. "

Do you think Em will ever accept his offer?