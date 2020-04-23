Home Entertainment Nick Cannon still wants Eminem in Wild & # 39; N Out

Nick Cannon still wants Eminem in Wild & # 39; N Out

The fight between Nick Cannon and Eminem is over a decade old, but in a recent interview, Nick said his invitation for the rapper to accompany him in Wild & # 39; N Out is still open.

During an interview with Nick, Billboard asked him how he felt about Eminem never replying to him with an official clue after the various clues Nick shot in his direction.

"My response was his invitation to Wild & # 39; N Out, and that still stands. You have to remember that he was defending me once again. He mentions it for decades," he told the publication.

