NFL Remote Draft passes its test, coordinating locations seamlessly – Up News Info

The most unusual draft in NFL history avoided technical problems in its early stages as the ESPN and ABC-TV broadcast and broadcast teams managed to seamlessly integrate the numerous remote locations. These ranged from the halls of the best teams, to the basement of commissioner Roger Goodell, to the collages of fans of various teams giving their reactions, and back to the studio.

While there were a few moments of stray people wandering around the camera's scope and a couple of moments of separate analysts stepping on each other, this remote version of the NFL draft was as compelling to watch as any single-location format.

The original draft of the NFL plan was to have a live event in Las Vegas, with a red carpet stage on a floating platform in front of the Bellagio complex, with players being transported by boat to the stage. A main stage was to be held near the Caesars Forum convention center, and 100,000 attendees are expected to watch. Those plans were scrapped as of March 16 due to the pandemic.

For this version of the pandemic draft, a video conference was deployed, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell making the announcements from his home in Bronxville, New York, and ESPN reporters recorded remotely from their homes.

Corporations ranging from Verizon to Microsoft joined in the unusual draft, providing technical services and backup so that all options can be delivered in real time and accurately. Under NFL draft rules, teams are "on the clock" for 10 minutes to choose in the first round. That turns any technical problem into a major disaster, but this year the teams instituted multiple backups in the communication plans to avoid problems.

In normal times, a team that does not choose in the allotted time would be ignored. The NFL said it would be more forgiving in this draft, particularly if swaps are being prepared for draft picks.

The broadcast broadcast closely resembled a televised format. Goodell started things with a speech and asked those at home to join him for a moment of silence in observance of the victims of COVID-19. That was followed by Harry Connick Jr. making the national anthem. In an unusual location, Goodell acknowledges the annual boo he receives at live events at a venue for Bud Light. He later repeated the moment just before the start of the draft, and said to fans, "I can't hear them, so keep on coming!"

As expected, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the Cincinnati Bengals' No. 1 pick. The Ohio native Burrow team was widely expected, which led LSU to the national championship and threw six touchdowns in that game.

The draft basically lined up as experts expected for the next election: Ohio state defensive end Chase Young went to the Washington Redskins, and cornerback Jeff Okudah was signed by the Detroit Lions. A slight surprise came at the No. 4 pick, where the New York Giants selected the Georgia tackle. Andrew Thomas. The Giants were expected to take on a lineman, but Thomas's name was rarely mentioned in the New York press, which awaited Jedrick Wills of Alabama.

The big drama of the draft, which would take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, who suffered a serious hip injury last season, was answered in the No. 5 pick when the Miami Dolphins picked him up.

The Los Angeles area's first team on the board, the Los Angeles Chargers, chose Justin Herbert of the Oregon Ducks. After parting ways with veteran QB Philip Rivers, the Charges were looking for their future quarterback.