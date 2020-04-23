NFL Draft trade tracker 2020: live details on each deal to raise or lower in round 1

A year ago, the first round of the NFL Draft featured six team swaps. How many can we expect on Thursday?

Teams have already shown their willingness to swap assets before the draft, either for players currently under contract or for more draft capital. Just Tuesday, the Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick in return.

Other trade rumors include the Patriots climbing up Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; the Lions going up two points to recruit a tackle; and the 49ers using one of their two first-round picks to secure future picks later.

However, those are just rumors: We won't know if they have any substances until the exchanges are made. With that, go on as Sporting News offers live updates for every first round exchange of the NFL Draft 2020.

2020 NFL Draft Round 1 Trade Tracker

