NFL Draft Sleepers 2020: The Best FCS and Small School Players You Should Know

Most of the players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft will be from Power-5 schools like Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. Even if you are just a casual college football fan, you are familiar with these players and at the very least you assume they must be good just because they went to a great school. But if you're watching the draft and a player from an FCS or Division II school is recruited, you immediately question the choice.

Is he really a worthwhile dream or just a guy who wasn't even good enough to play on the MAC?

Chances are, if teams are interested in a small school player, they've earned the right to have their name called by the commissioner (see Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, Darius Leonard, etc. .). But fans are generally unfamiliar with these guys, so below is a breakdown of the Top 10 Prospects for Small Schools in this year's NFL Draft.

MORE NFL PROJECT:

Complete selection order | Top 100 Players | SN's latest simulated draft

2020 NFL Sleepers Draft

1. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton. Even by FCS standards, Dayton plays a relatively low level of competition, but Trautman dominated everyone in 2019, catching 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-6, 253 pound TE with a speed of 4.80 was a confrontational nightmare at FCS, and it is likely to have put up numbers against the FBS competition as well. The transition to the pros will obviously be more difficult, but given his solid blocking ability and great build, Trautman has all the tools that should help him pay as a second or third round pick.

2. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (North Carolina). Dugger was named the D-II Defensive Player of the Year despite playing in just seven games in his senior season. The 6-3, 220-pound safety intercepted 10 passes in his career and has six touchdowns in his career. His 4.49 40-yard time in the Combine definitely caught his eye given his size, and given his proven playability, Dugger is the type of player explorers love. He has the potential to be a special team ace from the start as he learns the ins and outs of an NFL defense, so he should turn around the third round.

3. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois. Chinn was already on the draft radar after a solid run in southern Illinois, but the 6.33-pound, 212-pound ball hawk continued to fly on the draft boards after an impressive performance at the Combine, where he raced a 4.45 40-yard run and a 41-inch vertical. Chinn had a knack for great plays, as evidenced by his 13 career interceptions and 31 defended passes. He also hits hard, as evidenced by his six forced fumbles. Watch for Chinn to come off the board in the third or fourth round.

4. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John & # 39; s (Minnesota). You might think that Bartch at 6-6,309 pounds is a typical big, slow offensive lineman, but the converted tight end is one of the most athletic linemen in the draft. However, coming from a Division III school and only playing his position for two years, there will be a steep learning curve for Bartch. However, explorers love the tools they have to work with, so it's likely to be a third or fourth round pick.

5. James Robinson, RB, State of Illinois. The 5-10, 220-pound Robinson was difficult to knock down during his four years in the state of Illinois (4,444 career yards), and it was never so obvious as during the playoffs in his senior season when he ran for a whopping 601 yards. 102 has more than three games. With a time of 4.64 40 yards and almost no receiving statistics, Robinson was probably tagged as a close-range workhorse between tackles, but he could turn out to be more if he had a chance. It has many advantages for a fifth or sixth round selection.

6. Isaiah Coulter WR, Rhode Island. It's not often that an FCS player leaves school early to enter the NFL Draft, but Coulter is making that leap after an impressive junior campaign that saw him catch 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-3, 190-pound receiver clocked 4.45 40 yards in the Combine, so he's got the size, speed, and smoothness that explorers crave.

7. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island. Parker is slightly larger than Coulter (6-3, 208 pounds) and ran a 4.57 -40-yard run, and actually posted better stats than Coulter last year (81-1,224-9). One thing that could work against both is how bad Rhode Island was last year despite having them and another possible draft pick (OL Kyle Murphy). The Rams won just two games, so it's fair to wonder if Coulter and Parker's stats were inflated in revenge situations. Either way, they both have all the tools and could be late picks, with Coulter probably first.

8. Charlie Taumoepeau, FB / TE, Portland State. Taumoepeau appears as a fullback at most draft sites despite playing tight end during his four years at Portland State (1,876 career receiving yards, 11 touchdowns). Bottom line is that he's a talented player, and at 6-3,245 pound with 4.75 speed, he has the size and athleticism to move around on offense, not unlike other former small school H-back Jim Kleinsasser , who had a 13-year NFL career after graduating from the University of North Dakota in 1999.

9. Alex Taylor, OT, State of South Carolina. Taylor is the rare converted basketball player who is not a tight end, but a 6-8, 308-pound man's mountain is still pretty athletic. He ran a 5.09-yard 40-yard run at the Combine, and his steady improvement is impressive given his inexperience. Taylor still has a lot to learn about being a complete lineman, and his height could always be a problem, but someone will fall in love with his upside and make it a late pick.

10. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, State of North Dakota. Despite a total of 13.5 sacks and being named Defensive Player of the Year for the Missouri Valley Football Conference, it wasn't until Tuszka had a strong Shrine Bowl and East-West Combine that he began to appear in mock drafts. The speedy 6-5, 246-pound runner is a bit weaker, as is another former NDSU standout, Kyle Emanuel, who was selected in the fifth round by the Chargers in 2015 and played four seasons before retiring. It is not a padlock that Tuszka is drafting, but his arrow points upward like a fast pass specialist.