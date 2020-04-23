NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results, full list of Round 1 picks

In terms of the process of making selections, the Draft 2020 NFL is unprecedented. We will find out in the years to come if the results of this draft were tainted by the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical changes it forced into the draft process. But for now, the 32 teams are focused on the 255 elections that will present the NFL virtually Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Draft 2020 NFL results are particularly interesting considering the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the exploration process. Surprised NFL Draft teams are expected, because due to travel bans over the past month, officials from the opposing team were unable to attend as many professional days and practice as usual. There were far fewer ways for teams to assess the interest of other teams in the preliminary prospects.

Meaning that all of the NFL Draft teams in 2020 will arrive to meet an expanded sense of anticipation. It's also an NFL Draft featuring a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, a potentially historic group of wide receivers, and countless high-profile defenders hoping to become league forces.

Combine those factors with the fact that the sports world is eager for a "live,quot; event in the midst of the pandemic, and the Draft 2020 NFL will be one we will never forget.

As the Draft 2020 NFL unfolds, we are tracking all the selections and keeping up to date with the results in real time. Follow below.

NFL Draft picks 2020: live results from rounds 1-7

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect one one one Cincinnati Bengals – one two two Washington Redskins – one 3 3 Detroit lions – one 4 4 4 4 New York Giants – one 5 5 5 5 Miami dolphins – one 6 6 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers – one 7 7 7 7 Carolina Panthers – one 8 8 Arizona Cardinals – one 9 9 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars – one 10 10 Cleveland Browns – one eleven eleven New York Jets – one 12 12 Las Vegas Raiders – one 13 13 San Francisco 49ers de Colts – one 14 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one fifteen fifteen Denver Broncos – one sixteen sixteen Atlanta Falcons – one 17 17 Dallas Cowboys – one 18 years 18 years Steelers Miami Dolphins – one 19 19 The Vegas Raiders of Bears – one twenty twenty Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams – one twenty-one twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles – one 22 22 Minnesota Vikings from Bills – one 2. 3 2. 3 New England Patriots – one 24 24 New Orleans Saints – one 25 25 Minnesota Vikings – one 26 26 Miami Dolphins by Texans – one 27 27 Seattle Seahawks – one 28 28 Baltimore crows – one 29 29 Tennessee Titans – one 30 30 Green Bay Packers – one 31 31 San Francisco 49ers – one 32 32 Kansas City Chiefs –

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect two one 33 Cincinnati Bengals – two two 3. 4 Indianapolis Redskins Colts – two 3 35 Detroit lions – two 4 4 36 New York Giants – two 5 5 37 Los Angeles Chargers – two 6 6 38 Carolina Panthers – two 7 7 39 Miami dolphins – two 8 40 Houston Texans of Cardinals – two 9 9 41 Cleveland Browns – two 10 42 Jacksonville Jaguars – two eleven 43 Chicago Bears by Raiders – two 12 44 Indianapolis Colts – two 13 Four. Five Tampa Bay Buccaneers – two 14 46 Denver Broncos – two fifteen 47 Atlanta Falcons – two sixteen 48 New York Jets – two 17 49 Pittsburgh Steelers – two 18 years fifty Chicago Bears – two 19 51 Dallas Cowboys – two twenty 52 Los Angeles Rams – two twenty-one 53 Philadelphia Eagles – two 22 54 Buffalo Bills – two 2. 3 55 Baltimore Ravens from Patriots via Falcons – two 24 56 Miami Dolphins by Saints – two 25 57 Los Angeles Rams of Houston Texans – two 26 58 Minnesota Vikings – two 27 59 Seattle Seahawks – two 28 60 60 Baltimore crows – two 29 61 Tennessee Titans – two 30 62 Green Bay Packers – two 31 63 49ers Kansas City Chiefs – two 32 64 Seattle Seahawks by Chiefs –

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect 3 one Sixty-five Cincinnati Bengals – 3 two 66 Washington Redskins – 3 3 67 Detroit lions – 3 4 4 68 Giants New York Jets – 3 5 5 69 Carolina Panthers – 3 6 6 70 Miami dolphins – 3 7 7 71 Los Angeles Chargers – 3 8 72 Arizona Cardinals – 3 9 9 73 Jacksonville Jaguars – 3 10 74 Cleveland Browns – 3 eleven 75 Indianapolis Colts – 3 12 76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3 13 77 Denver Broncos – 3 14 78 Atlanta Falcons – 3 fifteen 79 New York Jets – 3 sixteen 80 Las Vegas Raiders – 3 17 81 Las Vegas Raiders Bears – 3 18 years 82 Dallas Cowboys – 3 19 83 Steelers Denver Broncos – 3 twenty 84 Los Angeles Rams – 3 twenty-one 85 Detroit Lions of the Eagles – 3 22 86 Buffalo Bills – 3 2. 3 87 New England Patriots – 3 24 88 New Orleans Saints – 3 25 89 Minnesota Vikings – 3 26 90 Houston Texans – 3 27 91 91 Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks to Texans – 3 28 92 Baltimore crows – 3 29 93 Tennessee Titans – 3 30 94 Green Bay Packers – 3 31 95 Denver Broncos 49ers – 3 32 96 Kansas City Chiefs – 3 33 97 Texans Cleveland Browns (compensatory pick) – 3 3. 4 98 New England Patriots (compensatory team) – 3 35 99 New York Giants (compensatory pick) – 3 36 100 New England Patriots (compensatory team) – 3 37 101 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick) – 3 38 102 Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick) – 3 39 103 Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick) – 3 40 104 Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick) – 3 41 105 Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick) – 3 42 106 Baltimore Ravens (compensatory pick) –

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect 4 4 one 107 Cincinnati Bengals – 4 4 two 108 Washington Redskins – 4 4 3 109 Detroit lions – 4 4 4 4 110 New York Giants – 4 4 5 5 111 Houston Texans by Dolphins – 4 4 6 6 112 Los Angeles Chargers – 4 4 7 7 113 Carolina Panthers – 4 4 8 114 Arizona Cardinals – 4 4 9 9 115 Cleveland Browns – 4 4 10 116 Jacksonville Jaguars – 4 4 eleven 117 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4 4 12 118 Jacksonville Broncos Jaguars – 4 4 13 119 Atlanta Falcons – 4 4 14 120 New York Jets – 4 4 fifteen 121 Las Vegas Raiders – 4 4 sixteen 122 Indianapolis Colts – 4 4 17 123 Dallas Cowboys – 4 4 18 years 124 Pittsburgh Steelers – 4 4 19 125 New England Patriots of Bears – 4 4 twenty 126 Los Angeles Rams – 4 4 twenty-one 127 Philadelphia Eagles – 4 4 22 128 Buffalo Bills – 4 4 2. 3 129 129 Baltimore Ravens by Patriots – 4 4 24 130 New Orleans Saints – 4 4 25 131 Texans Arizona Cardinals – 4 4 26 132 Minnesota Vikings – 4 4 27 133 Seattle Seahawks – 4 4 28 134 Baltimore crows – 4 4 29 135 Pittsburgh Steelers from Titans to Dolphins – 4 4 30 136 Green Bay Packers – 4 4 31 137 Denver Broncos 49ers – 4 4 32 138 Kansas City Chiefs – 4 4 33 139 New England Patriots of Buccaneers (compensatory pick) – 4 4 3. 4 140 Jacksonville Jaguars Bears (compensatory pick) – 4 4 35 141 Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick) – 4 4 36 142 Washington Redskins (compensatory pick) – 4 4 37 143 Ravens Atlanta Falcons (compensatory pick) – 4 4 38 144 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick) – 4 4 39 145 Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick) – 4 4 40 146 Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick) –

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect 5 5 one 147 Cincinnati Bengals – 5 5 two 148 Carolina Redskin Panthers – 5 5 3 149 Detroit lions – 5 5 4 4 150 New York Giants – 5 5 5 5 151 Los Angeles Chargers – 5 5 6 6 152 Carolina Panthers – 5 5 7 7 153 Miami dolphins – 5 5 – – Arizona Cardinals (lost draft in supplemental draft) 5 5 8 154 Miami Dolphins from Jaguars to Steelers – 5 5 9 9 155 Minnesota Vikings from Browns to Bills – 5 5 10 156 Broncos San Francisco 49ers – 5 5 eleven 157 Baltimore Ravens of Falcons – 5 5 12 158 New York Jets – 5 5 13 159 Las Vegas Raiders – 5 5 14 160 Indianapolis Colts – 5 5 fifteen 161 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 5 5 sixteen 162 Washington Redskins from Steelers to Seahawks – 5 5 17 163 Chicago Bears – 5 5 18 years 164 Dallas Cowboys – 5 5 19 165 Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams – 5 5 twenty 166 Detroit Lions of the Eagles – 5 5 twenty-one 167 Buffalo Bills – 5 5 22 168 Philadelphia Eagles by Patriots – 5 5 2. 3 169 New Orleans Saints – 5 5 24 170 Jacksonville Jaguars from Vikings to Crows – 5 5 25 171 Houston Texans – 5 5 26 172 New England Patriots from Seahawks to Lions – 5 5 27 173 Miami Dolphins from Ravens to Rams – 5 5 28 174 Tennessee Titans – 5 5 29 175 Green Bay Packers – 5 5 30 176 San Francisco 49ers – 5 5 31 177 Kansas City Chiefs – 5 5 32 178 Denver Broncos (compensatory pick) – 5 5 33 179 Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick) –

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect 6 6 one 180 Cincinnati Bengals – 6 6 two 181 Denver Broncos of Redskins – 6 6 3 182 Detroit lions – 6 6 4 4 183 New York Giants – 6 6 5 5 184 Carolina Panthers – 6 6 6 6 185 Miami dolphins – 6 6 7 7 186 Los Angeles Chargers – 6 6 8 187 Cleveland Browns of Cardinals – 6 6 9 9 188 Buffalo Bills by Browns – 6 6 10 189 Jacksonville Jaguars – 6 6 eleven 190 Philadelphia Eagles from Falcons – 6 6 12 191 New York Jets – 6 6 13 192 Raiders Green Bay Packers – 6 6 14 193 Indianapolis Colts – 6 6 fifteen 194 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6 6 sixteen 195 Broncos New England Patriots – 6 6 17 196 Chicago Bears – 6 6 18 years 197 Indianapolis Colts from Cowboys to Dolphins – 6 6 19 198 Pittsburgh Steelers – 6 6 twenty 199 Los Angeles Rams – 6 6 twenty-one 200 Eagles Chicago Bears – 6 6 22 201 Minnesota Vikings from Bills – 6 6 2. 3 202 Arizona Patriots Cardinals – 6 6 24 203 New Orleans Saints – 6 6 25 204 204 New England Patriots of Texans – 6 6 26 205 Minnesota Vikings – 6 6 27 206 Jacksonville Jaguars by Seahawks – 6 6 28 207 Buffalo Bills from Ravens via Patriots – 6 6 29 208 Green Bay Packers of Titans – 6 6 30 209 Green Bay Packers – 6 6 31 210 San Francisco 49ers – 6 6 32 211 Chiefs New York Jets – 6 6 33 212 New England Patriots (compensatory team) – 6 6 3. 4 213 New England Patriots (compensatory team) – 6 6 36 214 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick) –