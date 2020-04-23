NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results, full list of Round 1 picks

In terms of the process of making selections, the Draft 2020 NFL is unprecedented. We will find out in the years to come if the results of this draft were tainted by the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical changes it forced into the draft process. But for now, the 32 teams are focused on the 255 elections that will present the NFL virtually Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The Draft 2020 NFL results are particularly interesting considering the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the exploration process. Surprised NFL Draft teams are expected, because due to travel bans over the past month, officials from the opposing team were unable to attend as many professional days and practice as usual. There were far fewer ways for teams to assess the interest of other teams in the preliminary prospects.
Meaning that all of the NFL Draft teams in 2020 will arrive to meet an expanded sense of anticipation. It's also an NFL Draft featuring a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, a potentially historic group of wide receivers, and countless high-profile defenders hoping to become league forces.
Combine those factors with the fact that the sports world is eager for a "live,quot; event in the midst of the pandemic, and the Draft 2020 NFL will be one we will never forget.
As the Draft 2020 NFL unfolds, we are tracking all the selections and keeping up to date with the results in real time. Follow below.
NFL Draft picks 2020: live results from rounds 1-7
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|one
|one
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
|one
|two
|two
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
|one
|3
|3
|Detroit lions
|Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
|one
|4 4
|4 4
|New York Giants
|–
|one
|5 5
|5 5
|Miami dolphins
|–
|one
|6 6
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|one
|7 7
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|one
|8
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|one
|9 9
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|one
|10
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|–
|one
|eleven
|eleven
|New York Jets
|–
|one
|12
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|–
|one
|13
|13
|San Francisco 49ers de Colts
|–
|one
|14
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|one
|fifteen
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|–
|one
|sixteen
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|–
|one
|17
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|one
|18 years
|18 years
|Steelers Miami Dolphins
|–
|one
|19
|19
|The Vegas Raiders of Bears
|–
|one
|twenty
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams
|–
|one
|twenty-one
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|–
|one
|22
|22
|Minnesota Vikings from Bills
|–
|one
|2. 3
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|–
|one
|24
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|–
|one
|25
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|one
|26
|26
|Miami Dolphins by Texans
|–
|one
|27
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|–
|one
|28
|28
|Baltimore crows
|–
|one
|29
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|one
|30
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|one
|31
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|–
|one
|32
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|two
|one
|33
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|two
|two
|3. 4
|Indianapolis Redskins Colts
|–
|two
|3
|35
|Detroit lions
|–
|two
|4 4
|36
|New York Giants
|–
|two
|5 5
|37
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|two
|6 6
|38
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|two
|7 7
|39
|Miami dolphins
|–
|two
|8
|40
|Houston Texans of Cardinals
|–
|two
|9 9
|41
|Cleveland Browns
|–
|two
|10
|42
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|two
|eleven
|43
|Chicago Bears by Raiders
|–
|two
|12
|44
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|two
|13
|Four. Five
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|two
|14
|46
|Denver Broncos
|–
|two
|fifteen
|47
|Atlanta Falcons
|–
|two
|sixteen
|48
|New York Jets
|–
|two
|17
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|two
|18 years
|fifty
|Chicago Bears
|–
|two
|19
|51
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|two
|twenty
|52
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|two
|twenty-one
|53
|Philadelphia Eagles
|–
|two
|22
|54
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|two
|2. 3
|55
|Baltimore Ravens from Patriots via Falcons
|–
|two
|24
|56
|Miami Dolphins by Saints
|–
|two
|25
|57
|Los Angeles Rams of Houston Texans
|–
|two
|26
|58
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|two
|27
|59
|Seattle Seahawks
|–
|two
|28
|60 60
|Baltimore crows
|–
|two
|29
|61
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|two
|30
|62
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|two
|31
|63
|49ers Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|two
|32
|64
|Seattle Seahawks by Chiefs
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|3
|one
|Sixty-five
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|3
|two
|66
|Washington Redskins
|–
|3
|3
|67
|Detroit lions
|–
|3
|4 4
|68
|Giants New York Jets
|–
|3
|5 5
|69
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|3
|6 6
|70
|Miami dolphins
|–
|3
|7 7
|71
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|3
|8
|72
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|3
|9 9
|73
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|3
|10
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|–
|3
|eleven
|75
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|3
|12
|76
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|3
|13
|77
|Denver Broncos
|–
|3
|14
|78
|Atlanta Falcons
|–
|3
|fifteen
|79
|New York Jets
|–
|3
|sixteen
|80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|–
|3
|17
|81
|Las Vegas Raiders Bears
|–
|3
|18 years
|82
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|3
|19
|83
|Steelers Denver Broncos
|–
|3
|twenty
|84
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|3
|twenty-one
|85
|Detroit Lions of the Eagles
|–
|3
|22
|86
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|3
|2. 3
|87
|New England Patriots
|–
|3
|24
|88
|New Orleans Saints
|–
|3
|25
|89
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|3
|26
|90
|Houston Texans
|–
|3
|27
|91 91
|Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks to Texans
|–
|3
|28
|92
|Baltimore crows
|–
|3
|29
|93
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|3
|30
|94
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|3
|31
|95
|Denver Broncos 49ers
|–
|3
|32
|96
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|3
|33
|97
|Texans Cleveland Browns (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|3. 4
|98
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|3
|35
|99
|New York Giants (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|36
|100
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|3
|37
|101
|Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|38
|102
|Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|39
|103
|Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|40
|104
|Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|41
|105
|Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
|–
|3
|42
|106
|Baltimore Ravens (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|4 4
|one
|107
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|4 4
|two
|108
|Washington Redskins
|–
|4 4
|3
|109
|Detroit lions
|–
|4 4
|4 4
|110
|New York Giants
|–
|4 4
|5 5
|111
|Houston Texans by Dolphins
|–
|4 4
|6 6
|112
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|4 4
|7 7
|113
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|4 4
|8
|114
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|4 4
|9 9
|115
|Cleveland Browns
|–
|4 4
|10
|116
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|4 4
|eleven
|117
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|4 4
|12
|118
|Jacksonville Broncos Jaguars
|–
|4 4
|13
|119
|Atlanta Falcons
|–
|4 4
|14
|120
|New York Jets
|–
|4 4
|fifteen
|121
|Las Vegas Raiders
|–
|4 4
|sixteen
|122
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|4 4
|17
|123
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|4 4
|18 years
|124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|4 4
|19
|125
|New England Patriots of Bears
|–
|4 4
|twenty
|126
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|4 4
|twenty-one
|127
|Philadelphia Eagles
|–
|4 4
|22
|128
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|4 4
|2. 3
|129 129
|Baltimore Ravens by Patriots
|–
|4 4
|24
|130
|New Orleans Saints
|–
|4 4
|25
|131
|Texans Arizona Cardinals
|–
|4 4
|26
|132
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|4 4
|27
|133
|Seattle Seahawks
|–
|4 4
|28
|134
|Baltimore crows
|–
|4 4
|29
|135
|Pittsburgh Steelers from Titans to Dolphins
|–
|4 4
|30
|136
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|4 4
|31
|137
|Denver Broncos 49ers
|–
|4 4
|32
|138
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|4 4
|33
|139
|New England Patriots of Buccaneers (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|3. 4
|140
|Jacksonville Jaguars Bears (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|35
|141
|Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|36
|142
|Washington Redskins (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|37
|143
|Ravens Atlanta Falcons (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|38
|144
|Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|39
|145
|Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|40
|146
|Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|5 5
|one
|147
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|5 5
|two
|148
|Carolina Redskin Panthers
|–
|5 5
|3
|149
|Detroit lions
|–
|5 5
|4 4
|150
|New York Giants
|–
|5 5
|5 5
|151
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|5 5
|6 6
|152
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|5 5
|7 7
|153
|Miami dolphins
|–
|5 5
|–
|–
|Arizona Cardinals (lost draft in supplemental draft)
|5 5
|8
|154
|Miami Dolphins from Jaguars to Steelers
|–
|5 5
|9 9
|155
|Minnesota Vikings from Browns to Bills
|–
|5 5
|10
|156
|Broncos San Francisco 49ers
|–
|5 5
|eleven
|157
|Baltimore Ravens of Falcons
|–
|5 5
|12
|158
|New York Jets
|–
|5 5
|13
|159
|Las Vegas Raiders
|–
|5 5
|14
|160
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|5 5
|fifteen
|161
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|5 5
|sixteen
|162
|Washington Redskins from Steelers to Seahawks
|–
|5 5
|17
|163
|Chicago Bears
|–
|5 5
|18 years
|164
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|5 5
|19
|165
|Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams
|–
|5 5
|twenty
|166
|Detroit Lions of the Eagles
|–
|5 5
|twenty-one
|167
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|5 5
|22
|168
|Philadelphia Eagles by Patriots
|–
|5 5
|2. 3
|169
|New Orleans Saints
|–
|5 5
|24
|170
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Vikings to Crows
|–
|5 5
|25
|171
|Houston Texans
|–
|5 5
|26
|172
|New England Patriots from Seahawks to Lions
|–
|5 5
|27
|173
|Miami Dolphins from Ravens to Rams
|–
|5 5
|28
|174
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|5 5
|29
|175
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|5 5
|30
|176
|San Francisco 49ers
|–
|5 5
|31
|177
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|5 5
|32
|178
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|5 5
|33
|179
|Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|6 6
|one
|180
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|6 6
|two
|181
|Denver Broncos of Redskins
|–
|6 6
|3
|182
|Detroit lions
|–
|6 6
|4 4
|183
|New York Giants
|–
|6 6
|5 5
|184
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|6 6
|6 6
|185
|Miami dolphins
|–
|6 6
|7 7
|186
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|6 6
|8
|187
|Cleveland Browns of Cardinals
|–
|6 6
|9 9
|188
|Buffalo Bills by Browns
|–
|6 6
|10
|189
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|6 6
|eleven
|190
|Philadelphia Eagles from Falcons
|–
|6 6
|12
|191
|New York Jets
|–
|6 6
|13
|192
|Raiders Green Bay Packers
|–
|6 6
|14
|193
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|6 6
|fifteen
|194
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|6 6
|sixteen
|195
|Broncos New England Patriots
|–
|6 6
|17
|196
|Chicago Bears
|–
|6 6
|18 years
|197
|Indianapolis Colts from Cowboys to Dolphins
|–
|6 6
|19
|198
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|6 6
|twenty
|199
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|6 6
|twenty-one
|200
|Eagles Chicago Bears
|–
|6 6
|22
|201
|Minnesota Vikings from Bills
|–
|6 6
|2. 3
|202
|Arizona Patriots Cardinals
|–
|6 6
|24
|203
|New Orleans Saints
|–
|6 6
|25
|204 204
|New England Patriots of Texans
|–
|6 6
|26
|205
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|6 6
|27
|206
|Jacksonville Jaguars by Seahawks
|–
|6 6
|28
|207
|Buffalo Bills from Ravens via Patriots
|–
|6 6
|29
|208
|Green Bay Packers of Titans
|–
|6 6
|30
|209
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|6 6
|31
|210
|San Francisco 49ers
|–
|6 6
|32
|211
|Chiefs New York Jets
|–
|6 6
|33
|212
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|6 6
|3. 4
|213
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|6 6
|36
|214
|Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|7 7
|one
|215
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|7 7
|two
|216
|Washington Redskins
|–
|7 7
|3
|217
|Lions San Francisco 49ers
|–
|7 7
|4 4
|218
|New York Giants
|–
|7 7
|5 5
|219
|Minnesota Vikings dolphin
|–
|7 7
|6 6
|220
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|7 7
|7 7
|221
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|7 7
|8
|222
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|7 7
|9 9
|223
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|7 7
|10
|224
|Tennessee Titans of Browns
|–
|7 7
|eleven
|225
|Baltimore Ravens Jets
|–
|7 7
|12
|226
|Chicago Bears by Raiders
|–
|7 7
|13
|227
|Colts Miami Dolphins
|–
|7 7
|14
|228
|Atlanta Falcons from Buccaneers via Eagles
|–
|7 7
|fifteen
|229
|Broncos Washington Redskins
|–
|7 7
|sixteen
|230
|New England Patriots of the Falcons
|–
|7 7
|17
|231
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|7 7
|18 years
|232
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|7 7
|19
|233
|Chicago Bears
|–
|7 7
|twenty
|2. 3. 4
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|7 7
|twenty-one
|235
|Eagles New England Patriots
|–
|7 7
|22
|236
|Green Bay Packers from Bills to Browns
|–
|7 7
|2. 3
|237
|Tennessee Titans from Patriots to Broncos
|–
|7 7
|24
|238
|New York Giants of Saints
|–
|7 7
|25
|239
|Buffalo Bills of Vikings
|–
|7 7
|26
|240
|Houston Texans
|–
|7 7
|27
|241
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Seahawks via Patriots
|–
|7 7
|28
|242
|Ravens Green Bay Packers
|–
|7 7
|29
|243
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|7 7
|30
|244
|Cleveland Browns by Packers
|–
|7 7
|31
|245
|San Francisco 49ers
|–
|7 7
|32
|246
|Chiefs Miami Dolphins
|–
|7 7
|33
|247
|New York Giants (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|3. 4
|248
|Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|35
|249
|Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|36
|250
|Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|37
|251
|Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|38
|252
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|39
|253
|Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|40
|254
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|41
|255
|New York Giants (compensatory pick)
|–
