NFL Draft Live Stream: How to Watch the Free 2020 Draft Wirelessly

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about the location and logistics of the Draft 2020 NFL. The good news for those who want to watch the 2020 NFL Draft is that the viewing options, which include a handful of live performances, remain unchanged.

The seven rounds and 255 selections of the NFL Draft 2020, scheduled to begin with the first round on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET and through Saturday, April 25, it will air live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Which means those Draft 2020 NFL streams will be available for live streaming on NFL and ESPN digital platforms.

While the draft of the NFL 2020 will still be featured on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, the broadcasts will look and feel slightly different due to restrictions related to the coronavirus. ESPN and NFL Network will combine to deliver a unique presentation of the full draft on both networks. ABC will host its own streams for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, then simultaneously stream the ESPN / NFL Network presentation for Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

All broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft will now originate from Bristol, Connecticut, ESPN. Trey Wingo will host all three days of ESPN draft coverage and will remotely join analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.

On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.

Below are the best ways to live stream those shows.

Joe Burrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b3/9a/joe-burrow-022620-getty-ftrjpg_1jbmeoxwyum1c1brlw5y69ovtw.jpg?t=-2106431368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Draft live streams 2020

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, AT,amp;T TV now and fuboTV they all carry at least one of the channels that broadcast the Draft 2020 NFL. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4 and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app by authenticating with participating TV providers.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile devices and tablets – NFL app, NFL Network app, ABC app and ESPN app.

In computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

How to Live Steam 2020 NFL Draft Free Without Cable

For the second year in a row, the NFL Draft will be shown on ABC in addition to the ESPN and NFL Network. That means anyone with access to ABC, an open television network, can watch the entire NFL Draft for free without cable.

For those who don't have access to TV streaming and want to stream the NFL Draft for free otherwise, live TV streaming services that carry draft channels, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV offer free trial options. (You can simply unsubscribe after the draft and you won't be charged anything.)

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/62/tua-tagovailoa-110719-getty-ftrjpg_13hbd1dmz4dzp1dfg6yw7fxqxc.jpg?t=1194375326,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Draft 2020 TV Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio will provide radio coverage of the NFL Draft 2020. Draft 2020 NFL digital audio coverage will be available through the TuneIn app.