NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Track the latest leaks, news, trade rumors before Round 1

The 2020 NFL Draft could also be renamed “To tell the truth.”

This is because for NFL teams, telling the truth is both a game and serious business on draft week. Examining the half-truths and conjectures that other GMs spill into the draft sphere is part of the gig, and it’s a poorly kept secret that while each team is diligently working on their draft boards, they are trying to kick other teams off the scent. at the same time. You will probably find more legitimacy in a pyramid scheme of essential oils.

That’s why the rumors are rampant the week of the draft. Almost all reports of teams interested in a certain player should be taken as a grain of salt – it’s the way teams operate during this time of year. It really is a smart business for a league that operates in the dark.

Case in point:

So while we wait for the Bengals to make their pick at No. 1 – spoiler alert: it’s going to be Joe Burrow – Here are the latest rumors you need to know ahead of Draft 2020 NFL on April 23.

NFL Draft rumors 2020

Lions may want to leave No. 3

Date: April 23rd

Reported by: Ian Rapoport, NFL network

The Lions may be looking to back off, according to Rapoport. Detroit currently has the No. 3 pick and has engaged with “multiple teams,quot; about wanting to advance to that spot in order.

Miami hot after No. 1 election

Date: April 23rd

Reported by: Adam Schefter, ESPN

The Dolphins have made multiple attempts to trade to No. 1 in recent weeks, presumably to hook QB Joe Burrow. Could this mean that dolphins are not as high in Tua Tagovailoa as some believe?

Dolphins watching an upward motion, for a tackle?

Date: April 22

Reported by: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network / NFL.com; Barry Jackson, Miami Herald

Miami is talking to the teams about moving beyond the fifth, according to Rapoport. One fact that made some people scratch their heads: The Dolphins were allegedly checking prices to move to third place, currently the Lions’ place, to take a left tackle and not a quarterback. Later Wednesday, Jackson reported that the Dolphins are trying to get the Lions pick without changing their own pick at No. 5. Miami has two other first-round players: 18 (from the Steelers to Minkah Fitzpatrick) and 26 (from the Texans). for Laremy Tunsil). Armando Salguero del Heraldo, citing a source, tweeted early on Thursday that the Lions are “making plans,quot; to choose fifth

Cardinals could redeem No. 8

Date: April 22

Reported by: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network / NFL.com

The Cardinals are one of the few teams in the top 10 that could go down, according to Pelissero. The Cardinals currently sit at number 8 and would be open to lower if the opportunity presented itself.

Carolina ready to go down

Date: April 22

Reported by: Ian Rapoport, NFL network

Teams looking for a QB in the top 10 need look no further than The Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport. The Panthers are willing to back down a few points if that means someone wants to jump for a QB.

Redskins receives calls for selection number 2

Date: April, the 21st

Reported by: Ian Rapoport, NFL network

If Washington decides to return, it will have suits. According to Ian Rapoport, the Redskins have started receiving calls for that team, which is projected to be Ohio state defensive end Chase Young.

Falcons, jaguars seeking to trade

Date: April 20th

Reported by: Peter King, NBC Sports

King reports that both the Falcons and Jaguars want to leap. Both Jacksonville and Atlanta have one thing in common, according to King: They both want to hook a top cornerback in the draft, be it C.J. Henderson of Florida or Jeffrey Okudah of the state of Ohio.

The Giants are looking for … a quarterback?

Date: April 20th

Reported by: Ian Rapoport / Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

It’s a pretty obvious smokescreen here, but the Giants and new head coach Joe Judge have had multiple conversations with Oregon QB Justin Herbert before Thursday’s draft. The G-Men already have Daniel Jones in place, the 2019 first-round pick, behind the center, so the Giants are likely to just do their homework or try to make someone change.

49ers looking to change

Date: April 20th

Reported by: Adam Schefter, ESPN

With an extra first-round pick the 49ers received at the DeForest Bruckner trade, San Francisco is looking to get out of not just one of its first-round picks, but both (13 and 31).

The Broncos want to trade for a game maker

Date: April 18th

Reported by: Woody Paige, Colorado Springs Gazette

The Broncos may be looking to enlist Drew Lock’s help swapping for one of the best draft catchers at Jerry Jeudy. Denver is currently in 15th place in the first round and reportedly wants to jump between picks No. 8 and 10 to get Alabama’s product.

Jaguars want to negotiate with Leonard Fournette

Date: April 18th

Reported by: Adam Schefter, ESPN

Leonard Fournette’s tumultuous and dizzying career with the Jaguars could soon come to an end, as Jacksonville is looking to break out of the controversial running back. Fournette has dealt with injuries and a one-game suspension in his three seasons.