NFL Draft 2020: Fans React To Jennifer Leon's Interpretation Of & # 39; Lean On Me & # 39;

Jennifer Hudson sang a cover of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me,quot; as part of the pre-draft ESPN show ahead of the NFL Draft 2020 on Thursday, a message of hope that could be somewhat conflicting during the COVID-19 pandemic ( please do not physically lean on anyone with whom you are not quarantined.)

Fans weren't overly impressed with Hudson's performance alongside Zoom's quartet of backup singers, leading to a lot of nonsense on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest tweets about her appearance on ESPN:

MORE: Tracking NFL Draft Teams By Team

I have ESPN trying to do something to acknowledge the crazy moment the NFL 2020 Draft is taking place … but this Jennifer Hudson "Lean on Me,quot; thing felt like a SNL parody. pic.twitter.com/fxjNh92RLc – Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) April 23, 2020

She also appeared on the NFL Network. Jennifer Hudson it is unavoidable.

No one was safe from jokes, not even Hudson's backup singers.