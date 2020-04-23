News on Netflix UK: April 23, 2020

It's another batch of 6 new titles added to Netflix UK today for you to enjoy. This is what's new on Netflix UK for April 23, 2020.

First of all, these are the highlights today:

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045 north

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: eleven

Gender: Anime, science fiction

Before its release, the latest chapter in the Ghost in the Shell story already caused controversy. Choosing CGI after traditional hand-drawn animation, many long-time die-hard fans have been highly critical of the latest animation. Anyway, the new Netflix anime series deserves a watch, and for those who have never seen Ghost in the Shell, now is the perfect time to introduce yourself to one of Japan's most beloved anime franchises.

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to a new wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as "cyberbrains." To combat the growing number of crimes, full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes over the crime-fighting organization known as Public Safety Section 9.

The flower house north

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Gender: Drama

To emit: Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Verónica Castro, Juan Pablo Medina

The dramatic third and final season of The flower house it is now available to stream as you like. Remember to savor these final episodes because from now on, you will only be able to have multiple replays of The flower house.

A wealthy matriarch tries to maintain her family's facade of perfection after her husband's lover exposes her dirty secrets.

Hunting time (2020) north

Director: Yoon Sung-hyun

Gender: Science fiction, Thriller | Execution time: 134 minutes

To emit: Lee Je-hoon, Ahn Jae-hong, Choi Woo-shik, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-soo

Before his arrival on Netflix, Time to hunt It was scheduled for a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely. Netflix has been kicking him out of the park with his latest K-Dramas, and Time to hunt that trend will continue.

Hoping to escape a dystopian city and the chance for a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a robbery in a casino. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

Netflix UK news: April 23, 2020

6 new titles added to Netflix UK today:

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 1 north

The flower house: season 3 north

My stupid boss (2016)

My stupid boss 2 (2019)

This land of humanity (2019)

Hunting time (2020) north

1 Title left Netflix UK Today

What are you going to watch today on Netflix UK?