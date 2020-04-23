New York rapper Fred The Godson reportedly passed away from coronavirus

We are saddened to report that New York rapper and "XXL Freshman Class,quot; alumnus Fred The Godson passed away after their battle with COVID-19.

The 35-year-old Bronx native revealed on April 6 through his Instagram page that he was hospitalized for the virus.

"I'm here with this (Covid-19) s ** t! Please keep me in all your prayers! #Godisgreat," read the post. That was the most recent post on their page.

The source reported Wednesday that Fred The Godson had seen some improvements in his battle, according to his publicist.

He was still in intensive care, but his publicist said Fred's fever dropped after peaking at 105 degrees. His publicist said that Fred lowering the fever was "great,quot; in his recovery process.

Fred's heart and vital signs also showed positive signs in addition to the reduced fever, but Fred's kidney function was not working as of Wednesday, according to his publicist.

Fred The Godson had a greater vulnerability for COVID-19 because he had asthma, according to The Source. Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Fred often posted photos on Instagram using the breathing treatment machine to treat asthma.

Close friends, including Jaquae and French Montana, confirmed Fred's death on Thursday morning.

Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time.

