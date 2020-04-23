New York Film Festival "Forward" in September: Coronavirus – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Big Apple has already lost multiple film festivals this year due to the pandemic. However, the New York Film Festival is optimistic that it will not suffer the same fate, and is still planning to move on in September.

Organizers told us today: "The festival will continue and everyone can look forward to some exciting announcements about our plans in the coming weeks." Amid great industry uncertainty due to the pandemic, the festival's announcements will include "comprehensive information" about the event, the 58th edition of which will take place from September 25 to October 11, 2020. This year marks the first in command of the new festival director Eugene Hernández

With Cannes unable to take place this summer, doubt hangs over other summer festivals, and Venice admits it is likely to be a less international affair, American distributors and filmmakers will increasingly need larger launch pads for their more films. later in the year. While New York may struggle to attract its usual level of international talent, it could become an even greater platform for American projects.

Like Tribeca, which has moved parts of its canceled event online, we can also see a healthy digital offering in the plans. Film at Lincoln Center is currently running a list of movie "openings" at its FLC Virtual Cinema.

Toronto said in March that it was exploring a combination of physical and digital programming options for its festival in early September. Organizers confirmed that probability this week.

Last year NYFF hosted the world premiere of Martin Scorsese the Irish as well as movies that include Parasite, Marriage story, Brooklyn motherless, First cow and Pain and glory.

Earlier this month, the New York Asian Film Festival postponed its July event due to the pandemic.

New York City has been the epicenter of the leak in the United States, registering 140,000 cases and almost 11,000 deaths. The city remains closed until at least May 15.