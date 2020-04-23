New Shane Zylstra of London-Spicer observes NFL dreams with help from pro brother Brandon – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Not all great NFL players are recruited. Many go there as free agents, or go to another league and prove themselves.

Brandon Zylstra of New London-Spicer High School is now a great receiver for the Carolina Panthers. He did it the hard way, and now his younger brother, Shane, is looking for the same opportunity.

Brandon played at Concordia Moorhead. It was very good, but he had to create his professional future.

"I don't think there is a coach or team that knew who I was, so for me it was, you know, I sent an email to the teams, so just to go to all these different trainings, just make contacts with everyone, I accumulated just a bunch of emails. And so I was sending out a few hundred emails like every week and a half, two weeks, ”Brandon said.

He signed with the Canadian Football League, where he was very good, which led to a contract with his hometown team, the Minnesota Vikings. That was a path observed by his younger brother, Shane, who made his own path in Minnesota State Mankato, with the help of his brother.

"It is a great advantage for me because not many people have that resource that I have been able to have with Brandon," Shane said. "He has gone through the ropes, he did it without an agent, you know, basically alone. So it was really nice that he helped me go through this process."

The point now is simple: how to get there, whether it's through the draft, a free agent or the CFL, the goal is to get there.

"You have to constantly show them that you know what you're doing, you have to be versatile," Brandon said. "Find different ways to stand out, find different ways for them to remember your name, to connect and play, more or less, in different special team roles."

So the younger brother takes a shot, like a big wide receiver, but is willing to convert to the tight end.

"Some of them have said they will take me and transition me into that tight end role, which I have no problem doing," Shane said. "I have no ego at all or anything. Whatever I can do to help the team."

And yes, there is a little family secret to your success. Everyone grew up learning a sense of balance, because they all participated in competitive water skiing.