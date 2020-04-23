New Coronavirus Cases in China Stimulate New Limits

Chinese authorities have imposed new limits on movement in parts of the north of the country after a series of new coronavirus infections, a sign of how difficult it will be to fully recover from an outbreak that virtually paralyzed the country.
Restrictions imposed over the past week include the city of Harbin, a city of 10 million in northeast China, where a number of new infections have been reported. Other cities in the region have also imposed restrictions, including preventing outsiders from visiting other neighborhoods and warning residents to stay away from high-risk areas.
The new limits came after authorities reported dozens of new infections, according to Chinese state media, all of which, according to experts, were related to the return of Chinese citizens from Russia and the United States. Although the officially revealed numbers have so far been modest, it is not clear that the spread has been fully contained.
The restrictions don't go that far the blockades that paralyzed Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak emerged, and then spread to much of the rest of China, halting the world's No. 2 economy. China is gradually reopening its factories and offices and lifting travel restrictions in an effort to return to normal.
Still, the prospect of more outbreaks illustrates how daunting that task will be, both for China and for other countries.
Outbreaks could still erupt even after the worst appears to be over, hoping that economies can restart quickly. Outbreaks could be the new normal, at least until a vaccine or other preventive measures are developed, which will lead to a series of tests and re-impose harsh rules of social estrangement. The limits to cross international borders could remain for a long time.
In China, a new outbreak could be particularly dangerous. In much of the country, life has returned to normal, public transportation is crowded, and restaurants have reopened. Under such conditions, even if most people wear masks, the virus could easily spread.
Authorities failed to cut Harbin, a city of 10 million where the outbreak has been most severe. Instead, the new rules have served as an interim remedy. The city said earlier this week that neighborhoods should prevent strangers from entering.
Nearby cities took their own measures. The city of Qiqihar has banned outsiders from visiting the neighborhoods and warned residents not to travel to risky areas, including Harbin.
In practice, the rules did not appear to be fully applied. Forest Shen, a Qiqihar resident, said the restrictions that dictated who could enter and exit residential building complexes were relatively tight, and that delivery men were unable to enter. Still, Mr. Shen said, he had no trouble receiving a relative who came to his apartment.
Inconsistently applied policies have sparked a popular saying on the Chinese Internet: "If you can do it in principle, it is not okay. If it is not okay in principle, you can do it."
Another city, Hulunbuir, in the Inner Mongolia region, said on Monday that it had confirmed an infection there related to the spread in Harbin. A city hotel, the Hulunbuir Friendship International Hotel, had taken matters into its own hands, saying in an online advertisement that it would not accept guests from neighboring Heilongjiang province, of which Harbin is the capital.
While the area has dealt with a number of cases resulting from people crossing the border from Russia, authorities said the outbreak in Harbin dates back to a woman. who flew to China from the United States in mid-March and had also spread to the nearby Liaoning province.
Authorities evaluated the woman four times, and each time the result was negative. Later, after giving the virus to her neighbor, it was confirmed that she was infected. So far, the outbreak has spread to at least 78 people, according to authorities.
China's state media said many of the cases came from two hospitals in Harbin, where a patient with the virus was not properly isolated. The disease then it spread among the health workers, patients and medical assistants who gathered in the corridors of the hospital to speak. Authorities closed the hospital for disinfection and issued new rules prohibiting visits to hospitals.
Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media this week that the test failures served as a warning, and it was unclear why the virus in this case was so difficult. to detect but spread so easily.
Harbin officials said 2,000 people connected to the hospital, including medical staff, hospitalized patients and those who had left in the past two weeks, had been tested. Approximately 400 were in concentrated or home quarantine. A second, broader round of testing is also underway. A news report from nearby Qiqihar said 4,106 people who had been to one of the two hospitals in Harbin were scheduled to be tested.
A wave of Chinese returning from Russia has presented another problem for the region. On April 10, an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Shanghai carried 60 people who finally tested positive for the coronavirus. The passengers were quarantined.
That flight came a few days after China said it would close its last overland crossing in Suifenhe, a small town across the border from Russia's Far East. In early April, The city began tracking the comings and goings of local residents and banned foreigners from visiting the neighborhoods.
Many Chinese seeking to leave Russia have flown from Moscow to Vladivostok in hopes of completing the last leg overland. The Chinese consulate in Vladivostok said in a A statement earlier this week that 370 Chinese citizens infected with the coronavirus had already crossed the border.
So many cases have arisen in the borderlands that the local government It has opened a temporary hospital to deal with the burden of cases.
The research was contributed by Wang Yiwei, Claire Fu, and Lin Qiqing.