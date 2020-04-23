New Coronavirus Cases in China Stimulate New Limits

Chinese authorities have imposed new limits on movement in parts of the north of the country after a series of new coronavirus infections, a sign of how difficult it will be to fully recover from an outbreak that virtually paralyzed the country.

Restrictions imposed over the past week include the city of Harbin, a city of 10 million in northeast China, where a number of new infections have been reported. Other cities in the region have also imposed restrictions, including preventing outsiders from visiting other neighborhoods and warning residents to stay away from high-risk areas.

The new limits came after authorities reported dozens of new infections, according to Chinese state media, all of which, according to experts, were related to the return of Chinese citizens from Russia and the United States. Although the officially revealed numbers have so far been modest, it is not clear that the spread has been fully contained.

Still, the prospect of more outbreaks illustrates how daunting that task will be, both for China and for other countries.

In China, a new outbreak could be particularly dangerous. In much of the country, life has returned to normal, public transportation is crowded, and restaurants have reopened. Under such conditions, even if most people wear masks, the virus could easily spread.

Authorities failed to cut Harbin, a city of 10 million where the outbreak has been most severe. Instead, the new rules have served as an interim remedy. The city said earlier this week that neighborhoods should prevent strangers from entering.

Nearby cities took their own measures. The city of Qiqihar has banned outsiders from visiting the neighborhoods and warned residents not to travel to risky areas, including Harbin.

In practice, the rules did not appear to be fully applied. Forest Shen, a Qiqihar resident, said the restrictions that dictated who could enter and exit residential building complexes were relatively tight, and that delivery men were unable to enter. Still, Mr. Shen said, he had no trouble receiving a relative who came to his apartment.

Inconsistently applied policies have sparked a popular saying on the Chinese Internet: "If you can do it in principle, it is not okay. If it is not okay in principle, you can do it."

Another city, Hulunbuir, in the Inner Mongolia region, said on Monday that it had confirmed an infection there related to the spread in Harbin. A city hotel, the Hulunbuir Friendship International Hotel, had taken matters into its own hands, saying in an online advertisement that it would not accept guests from neighboring Heilongjiang province, of which Harbin is the capital.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media this week that the test failures served as a warning, and it was unclear why the virus in this case was so difficult. to detect but spread so easily.

A wave of Chinese returning from Russia has presented another problem for the region. On April 10, an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Shanghai carried 60 people who finally tested positive for the coronavirus. The passengers were quarantined.

