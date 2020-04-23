Netflix assures customers that it won't run out of new content anytime soon – BGR

Netflix assured subscribers that it will not run out of new content this year and that it does not plan to delay the launch of any shows.

The entertainment business has been one of the industries directly affected by the new coronavirus.

Social distancing measures halted the development of some programs and movies, and closed theaters. But the next Netflix original content list was shot long before the health crisis halted productions.

While some people talk about relaxing measures of social distancing to open up the economy and allow a sense of normalcy to return, the threat of the coronavirus will not go away anytime soon. Nor will most people fear COVID-19 less just because the government tells them that restrictions will be loosened and that they can return to their former lives. The sad truth is that the life we ​​had before this modern plague will not return because an official wants it that way. We will still be spending a lot of time indoors, avoiding large groups of people, having masks and hand sanitizers at all times, and checking for any symptoms someone associates with COVID-19. Fortunately, we will have a lot of entertainment at home. And that's not just because there are a growing number of streaming services available right now. It's because Netflix has a ton of original content in the works that will be released on schedule, no matter how long the COVID-19 restrictions would last.

Because the new coronavirus forced all non-essential work to stop, several movies and television shows have been put on hold. This is not the type of work that can be done from home unless it's post-production. Some premieres will be delayed because they aren't over or because studios don't want to release their blockbusters online and lose all the money they would make in theaters. But the cinemas remain closed, and it will be a while until you want to visit one once the restrictions are removed.

But Netflix is ​​not hurt by any of it. The streaming giant releases its content online, and that's why some of the TV shows and movies it plans to release in the coming months have already been filmed. Netflix told customers about it during the company's quarterly earnings call earlier this week.

"Our 2020 list of series and movies is largely filmed and in the post-production stages in locations around the world," said director of content for Netflix. "And we're actually pretty much stuck on our 2021 board. We don't anticipate changing the schedule much, and certainly not in 2020."

You may have been stuck on many Netflix shows in the past few months while at home, but you won't have to worry about Netflix running out of new attractions any time soon. We've already shown you all the latest Netflix shows to be released in May, and there are plenty of new and old originals. Space force it certainly stands out.

In addition to launching new content, Netflix is ​​in an excellent position to negotiate new licensed content offerings from studios trying to recoup some of the money they lost so far this year, and that will also reinforce Netflix's content offerings in the next months. The same licensed content would be found on other streaming channels, of course. But Netflix's advantage remains the robust collection of original content that will launch this year.

