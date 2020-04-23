Neon, Charades Pact for global distribution of SXSW Contagion Pic – Deadline

Parasite Neon has partnered with Paris-based sales company Charades to manage the global launch of three titles: Spaceship Earth, the painter and the thief, and She dies tomorrow.

As announced Tuesday, Neon is employing an innovative distribution strategy to Earth spaceship as the coronavirus blockade continues, releasing the title digitally on May 8, but also using automatic projections and safe city break projections to screen the film. Theaters and companies affected, such as restaurants and bookstores, will also be able to screen the film on their websites.

With the new agreement, Charades will assume the rights to sell the trio of titles, with the aim of replicating similar strategies around the world. The two companies will provide distributors in each territory with a marketing and guidance package on how to deliver the film using the new model. Scandinavias' Non Stop Entertainment and Australia's Madman have already signed up.

The painter and the thief and She dies tomorrow They have not been dated yet.

"We are delighted to be on board this exciting new initiative to bring these topical films to the public in such a unique context," said Carole Baraton, a Charades co-associate. "We look forward to working hand in hand with our talented friends at Neon and local distributors to replicate this very timely film model."

"Neon could not be more excited to have found a partner in Charades. They are helping to bring neon films to the global audience together with partners who share our vision. We look forward to working with the amazing teams of Charades, Non-Stop and Madman to create and develop launch strategies and initiatives that will lead us to a global closure and until 2021 ”, added Tom Quinn, CEO of Neon.

Benjamin Ree The painter and the thief premiered at the Sundance documentary competition this year. When two paintings by the Czech painter, Barbora Kysilkova, are stolen from an Oslo art gallery, the thieves are quickly caught: Kysilkova approaches one of them and asks him to paint her portrait, forming a long relationship.

Amy Siemetz She dies tomorrow It was due to have its world premiere at SXSW's 2020 Narrative Contest before the festival was canceled. Starring Kate Lyn Sheil and Jane Adams, the photo shows a contagious virus spreading through Los Angeles.