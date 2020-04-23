NBCUniversal Launches NBCUniversal Checkout Commerce Platform – Deadline

On Thursday, Comcast's NBCUniversal unveiled a new digital commerce store that optimizes consumers' ability to buy advertised items on linear and online TV, and that can help companies forced by COVID-19 closings move from brick and mortar closed to e-commerce and delivery. .

Called NBCUniversal Checkout, it will allow people to instantly click and purchase items they see through a dedicated NBC Universal Checkout area instead of being redirected to other sites to make purchases. Checkout (which is based on the One Platform features between company carriers) will serve local or national companies and directly or originals directly to the consumer. NBCUniversal said its teams will help companies create and distribute new marketing assets and increase cart technology and fees to "help our retail partners adapt to these difficult circumstances, stay connected to customers, and remain open to business".

"Retailers of all sizes feel tense after closing stores to help stop the spread, and are looking for creative solutions to maintain customer relationships," the company said.

NBCUniversal Checkout will be integrated into initiatives including Affordable Brand Content, Affordable Editorial Content, and Affordable TV, unveiled last year, allowing viewers to point their mobile device's camera at onscreen codes displaying items on the phone. Checkout will also facilitate e-commerce in social messaging campaigns.